USC Trojans Recruiting Targets Set to Visit Michigan Wolverines For USC Matchup
On Saturday, Sept. 21, the No. 11 USC Trojans football program will enter a new era when Southern Cal plays its first-ever Big Ten contest against the No. 18 Michigan Wolverines.
USC has been off to an impressive start to the 2024 campaign, taking down No. 16 LSU in Las Vegas before blanking Utah State. A win over the Wolverines would push USC coach Lincoln Riley and his team to 3-0, putting the Trojans a step closer in their hunt for a conference title and the school's first berth in the College Football Playoff.
Aside from the historic element of the game in Ann Arbor, MI, a number of USC recruits will be in attendance, making the matchup even more important for both sides.
A win for the Trojans would be helpful in attempting to win a number of recruiting battles against Michigan coach Sherrone Moore, while a win for the Wolverines could be the final step in landing a few of the prospects who are slated to be on campus.
IMG Academy (FL) five-star linebacker Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng will be in Ann Arbor for the conference clash less than a week after including both the Wolverines and Trojans in his top six schools list.
Rated the No. 18 overall prospect and No. 1 linebacker in the country by Rivals, Owusu-Boateng took an official visit to Ann Arbor over the summer and seems to hold Michigan in high regard.
According to 247Sports Texas, Ohio State, USC and Florida are also firmly in the mix for the elite defender.
Notre Dame is perhaps the biggest threat to each of the aforementioned schools, however, as Owusu-Boateng's older brother, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah played for the Fighting Irish before being selected in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Aside from Owusu-Boateng, the Wolverines will also host Braeden Jones, Zaden Krempin and Malakai Lee, a group 4-star prospects in the 2026 recruiting class who all hold offers from USC.
Lee, a coveted offensive tackle from Kamehameha (HI), is listed at 6-7, 310 pounds as a junior in high school. The massive o-lineman is rated the No. 145 overall prospect and No. 11 offensive tackle in the nation, according to 247Sports.
The Trojans extended an offer to Lee in May, with Michigan offering the big-time prospect around a month later.
Lee isn't the first member of his family to develop into an elite football player, as the standout offensive lineman is related to former NFL fullback Chris Fuamatu-Ma’afala.
(Lee's mother) hailed from the Ma’afala family, known for their football legacy," Annaliese Gumboc wrote. "Her uncle, Chris Fuamatu-Ma’afala, a former NFL fullback, was famously dubbed 'one bad Ma’afala' by ESPN’s Chris Berman. Many other Ma’afalas had impressive high school and college careers, earning the family a strong reputation in Hawaii’s football community. As a Ma’afala, football ran in Malakai’s blood."
With the Trojans being closer in proximity to Lee's hometown than Michigan, a win for Riley and company could be big in attempting to land the 4-star prospect.
Krempin, an elite offensive lineman from Prosper (TX) who is listed at 6-5, 275 pounds, is rated the No. 155 overall prospect and No. 11 interior o-lineman in the country, according to 247Sports.
Jones hails from Mount Carmel (IL), and is rated the No. 148 overall prospect and No. 16 defensive lineman in the nation, per 247Sports.
