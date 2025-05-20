USC Trojans Visit 4-Star Recruit Talanoa Ili in Hawaii, Second Trip In May
Kahuku (Hawaii) four-star linebacker Talanoa Ili has been a priority target for the USC Trojans in the 2026 recruiting cycle for quite some time.
Before transferring to the islands this spring, Ili starred at nearby Orange Lutheran (Calif.) high school, where he first came onto the scene as a freshman. Ili was a standout playing in the Trinity League, a conference that features premier schools in Southern California like Mater Dei, St. John Bosco, Servite and Santa Margarita.
USC has been relentless in their pursuit of Ili this calendar year. They made a strong impression on the coveted linebacker during his trip to campus for Junior Day in February. It was his first opportunity to meet new linebackers coach Rob Ryan and general manager Chad Bowden, both of whom joined the Trojans staff in January.
Ryan brings a wealth of knowledge to the Trojans staff, having spent the better part of the last 25 years as an NFL defensive coordinator or defensive assistant, most recently with the Las Vegas Raiders. Ili has developed a strong relationship with Ryan over the past few months and already has one with USC defensive ends coach Shaun Nua.
Bowden has put a premium on blue-chip prospects in Southern California. And although Ili is no longer in the Sunshine State, the Trojans have continued to treat him as such and have gone all-in on bringing the No. 55 overall prospect and No. 3 linebacker in the 247Sports rankings back home.
Ili was back on campus in March for a midweek visit. The trip was more intimate, and the Trojans staff made sure to give him a memorable experience. He was able to spend an extended period of time with Bowden and the defensive staff. Ili was given a tour of the campus and walked the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum at sunset.
MORE: Los Angeles Lakers Insider's Bold Prediction For Bronny James
MORE: USC Trojans' Jahkeem Stewart Best True Freshman In All Of College Football?
MORE: Elite 4-Star Recruit Luke Wafle To Commit To USC Trojans Over Penn State, Florida?
His family attended a spring practice in April. Ryan and Nua made an in-home visit with Ili in early May and were back on the islands again Monday. The Trojans have made it a point of emphasis to show Ili and his family plenty of love during the recruiting process.
Building strong relationships with prospects is a crucial part of recruiting, but having the same approach with their families is equally as important. Something, USC has understood very well in the 2026 cycle.
The history of great Polynesian players at USC is well documented, especially at the linebacker position with Junior Seau, Lofa Tatupu and Rey Maualuga. Ili could be a part of the next generation and USC commits, Santa Margarita (Calif.) four-star EDGE Simote Katoanga and Mater Dei (Calif.) four-star defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui have been pushing for him to join them in Los Angeles.
Ili has been a priority for the Trojans, but even more so since Gainesville (Ga.) five-star Xavier Griffin decomitted last week. They do hold commitments from Mater Dei four-star edge Shaun Scott, who has been recruited to play linebacker and Cajon (Calif.) three-star linebacker Taylor Johnson.
Ili will be back at USC for his official visit from June 17-19. Other notable recruits that will be on campus at the same time include Topui, IMG Academy (Fla.) five-star offensive tackle and USC commit Keenyi Pepe, Mater Dei five-star tight end Mark Bowman, Mount Miguel (Calif.) five-star cornerback Brandon Arrington and IMG Academy (Fla.) four-star interior offensive lineman Breck Kolojay.
USC holds the most commitments in the country with 27. And because they have already assembled a massive class, the Trojans want to make sure they have at least one commit on campus every time they host official visits.