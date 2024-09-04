How Will California Name, Image, Likeness Bill Affect USC Trojans Recruiting?
Attempting to bring a level of transparency to the Name, Image, Likeness deals signed in California, state Senator Nancy Skinner introduced Senate Bill 906. The NIL bill targets collectives that are primarily spending on men’s college football and basketball. On Aug. 29, State Legislature approved the bill, sending it to California Governor Gavin Newsom’s desk.
If SB 906 goes into law, the USC Trojans’ collective House of Victory and all other NIL programs in California must disclose specifics behind deals totaling $5,000 or more, according to Skinner’s press release:
- "Amount of compensation and value of item(s)/service(s) provided to the student athlete or the athlete’s immediate family;
- Name (and gender) of athletic team for which the student currently plays or the team the student athlete is expected to play;
- Total amount of compensation and value of the items/services provided to all student athletes at the postsecondary institution each year by sport and gender of the team.”
Behind the bill is an effort to publicize the data about NIL deals regarding each team, information that has stayed between the collective and the player since the introduction of NIL. The released data will also enlighten the potential disparity between the value of deals given to men’s and women’s programs. The collectives are not obligated by Title IX laws, and the assumption remains that most funding and support goes towards men’s football and basketball.
USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley has seen the evolution of NIL at USC, and he spoke to the improvements in the Trojans’ NIL efforts in March.
“NIL has taken some monster leaps since we’ve been here,” said Riley. “It’s taken some monster leaps in the last several months which has been really positive It’s great to see our fan base and our supporters. I think for everybody it’s been gaining and understanding of what it is, and how it’s not important, it’s imperative. You have to have it.”
The Trojans’ 2025 recruiting class currently ranks No. 15 in the country according to the 247Sports Composite. After an impressive win over the LSU Tigers on national television, Riley was asked about the game’s potential impact on recruiting.
“[Recruits] see the changes that we’ve made, not just this year but in the last couple of years, and to see those changes come together and see the team play. Not just win the game, but play the way we did, you know what I mean? I’m sure anybody watching that game could see a team that was pretty together and a team that was really fighting,” said Riley.
The potential California law could impact several conferences with USC and UCLA moving to the Big Ten as well as Stanford and Cal joining the ACC.
Whether SB 906 goes into law or not remains to be seen. For now, the Trojans and House of Victory can only continue to compete with collective's across the country as the rules surrounding NIL only continue to change.
MORE: Big Ten Title Odds Update: USC Trojans Jump After Beating LSU Tigers
MORE: College Football Rankings: USC Trojans Skyrocket in AP Poll Top 25
MORE: USC Trojans Recruiting: Lincoln Riley Phone Blowing Up After LSU Game?
MORE: Former USC Trojans Running Back Reggie Bush to Lead Trojans Out of Tunnel?
MORE: USC Trojans Recruiting: USC in Contention for Trio of Coveted Prospects