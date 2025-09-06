All Trojans

Can USC Trojans' Running Backs Still Dominate Despite Key Injury?

The USC Trojans could be without sophomore running back Bryan Jackson in week 2 after USC coach Lincoln Riley said Jackson is 'doubtful.' But even with their power back’s status in question, the Trojans’ deep running game appears primed to dominate Georgia Southern, a defense that just gave up 388 rushing yards and six touchdowns in its opener.

Jalon Dixon

Nov 2, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches pregame warmups against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans may be without one of their toughest runners on Saturday.

USC coach Lincoln Riley revealed that sophomore Bryan Jackson, the Trojans’ 6-0, 230-pound power back, is doubtful ahead of Saturday’s week 2 matchup against Georgia Southern.

Sep 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans running back Bryan Jackson (21) runs the ball against the Utah State Aggies during the third quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

His absence could be felt in goal-line spots, but the larger story is what USC’s other backs can do against one of the nation’s weakest run defenses.

Jackson’s Role in the Rotation

Jackson doesn’t lead the stat sheet, but his value is clear. In the opener against Missouri State, he finished with just 11 yards on five carries but still powered in a touchdown.

His running style — compact, decisive, and physical — makes him the back USC trusts in 3rd-and-1 and red-zone situations.

Sep 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) hands off the ball to USC Trojans running back Bryan Jackson (21) against the Utah State Aggies during the third quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

Over his young career, Jackson has provided a physical contrast to USC’s more versatile backs.

He’s built to handle the bruising carries that extend drives and punch in scores, a role that doesn’t always shine in the box score but gives the offense balance.

The Rest of the Room

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) carries the ball agianst Missouri State Bears linebacker Jared Lloyd (6) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The good news for Lincoln Riley is that this isn’t a one-man operation. Against Missouri State, the Trojans showcased the depth of their committee:

- Waymond Jordan: 5 carries, 42 yards, one touchdown — opened things up with a 26-yard burst.

- Eli Sanders: 5 carries, 33 yards — a versatile weapon who adds value as a pass-catcher.

- King Miller: 80 yards, one touchdown — the breakout performer, showing he can handle volume.

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back King Miller (30) scores on a 75-yard touchdown run against the Missouri State Bears in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

That trio combined for 155 yards and three scores on limited touches, a clear sign USC has multiple backs ready to step up if Jackson isn’t available.

Georgia Southern’s Struggles

The matchup itself heavily favors USC. In their season opener, Georgia Southern surrendered 388 rushing yards and six touchdowns to Fresno State.

Sophomore Bryson Donelson piled up 201 yards, while junior Rayshon Luke added 107 and three scores. The Eagles’ defense looked outmatched all night, unable to slow the run or keep Fresno’s backs out of the end zone.

Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs running back Bryson Donelson (26) carries the ball during the third quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

For USC, the question isn’t whether they’ll find success on the ground — it’s how much production the committee can generate.

With a rotation that blends speed, vision, and power, the Trojans are in position to post eye-popping numbers against a defense still searching for answers.

The Missed Opportunity for Jackson

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts during the game against the Missouri State Bears at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If there’s any downside, it’s that Jackson may miss a golden opportunity. Games like this — against a defense that struggled to stop anything in the run game — are tailor-made for a bruising runner to shine.

Instead, his teammates will likely get those chances to break big plays and rack up touchdowns.

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) carries the ball against Missouri State Bears defensive lineman Mitchell Toney (50) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Still, this isn’t a situation that threatens USC’s offensive rhythm. With or without Jackson, the Trojans’ ground game looks poised to control the night in week 2.

For Jackson, though, the frustration will be sitting on the sideline while his fellow backs have all the fun.

Jalon Dixon
JALON DIXON

Jalon Dixon covers the USC Trojans and Maryland Terrapins for On SI, bringing fans the stories behind the scores. From breaking news to in-depth features, he delivers sharp analysis and fresh perspective across football, basketball, and more. With experience covering everything from the NFL to college hoops, Dixon blends insider knowledge with a knack for storytelling that keeps readers coming back.

