Can USC Trojans' Running Backs Still Dominate Despite Key Injury?
The USC Trojans may be without one of their toughest runners on Saturday.
USC coach Lincoln Riley revealed that sophomore Bryan Jackson, the Trojans’ 6-0, 230-pound power back, is doubtful ahead of Saturday’s week 2 matchup against Georgia Southern.
His absence could be felt in goal-line spots, but the larger story is what USC’s other backs can do against one of the nation’s weakest run defenses.
Jackson’s Role in the Rotation
Jackson doesn’t lead the stat sheet, but his value is clear. In the opener against Missouri State, he finished with just 11 yards on five carries but still powered in a touchdown.
His running style — compact, decisive, and physical — makes him the back USC trusts in 3rd-and-1 and red-zone situations.
Over his young career, Jackson has provided a physical contrast to USC’s more versatile backs.
He’s built to handle the bruising carries that extend drives and punch in scores, a role that doesn’t always shine in the box score but gives the offense balance.
The Rest of the Room
The good news for Lincoln Riley is that this isn’t a one-man operation. Against Missouri State, the Trojans showcased the depth of their committee:
- Waymond Jordan: 5 carries, 42 yards, one touchdown — opened things up with a 26-yard burst.
- Eli Sanders: 5 carries, 33 yards — a versatile weapon who adds value as a pass-catcher.
- King Miller: 80 yards, one touchdown — the breakout performer, showing he can handle volume.
That trio combined for 155 yards and three scores on limited touches, a clear sign USC has multiple backs ready to step up if Jackson isn’t available.
MORE: What USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Said About Clay Helton Before Georgia Southern Game
MORE: Should USC Trojans Be Insulted by Latest Coaches Poll Ranking?
MORE: USC Trojans' Four-Star Commit Braeden Jones Updates Recruitment
MORE: Former USC Trojans Star Wide Receiver Shines in Debut With New SEC Team
MORE: How Joe Mixon’s Injury Changes Everything for USC’s Woody Marks
Georgia Southern’s Struggles
The matchup itself heavily favors USC. In their season opener, Georgia Southern surrendered 388 rushing yards and six touchdowns to Fresno State.
Sophomore Bryson Donelson piled up 201 yards, while junior Rayshon Luke added 107 and three scores. The Eagles’ defense looked outmatched all night, unable to slow the run or keep Fresno’s backs out of the end zone.
For USC, the question isn’t whether they’ll find success on the ground — it’s how much production the committee can generate.
With a rotation that blends speed, vision, and power, the Trojans are in position to post eye-popping numbers against a defense still searching for answers.
The Missed Opportunity for Jackson
If there’s any downside, it’s that Jackson may miss a golden opportunity. Games like this — against a defense that struggled to stop anything in the run game — are tailor-made for a bruising runner to shine.
Instead, his teammates will likely get those chances to break big plays and rack up touchdowns.
Still, this isn’t a situation that threatens USC’s offensive rhythm. With or without Jackson, the Trojans’ ground game looks poised to control the night in week 2.
For Jackson, though, the frustration will be sitting on the sideline while his fellow backs have all the fun.