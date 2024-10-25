All Trojans

USC Trojans vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights Prediction: Can Trojans Stop Losing Skid?

The USC Trojans host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Friday night at the Los Angeles Coliseum. Will USC be able to snap their three-game losing streak?

Cory Pappas

Oct 19, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Duce Robinson (2) runs through tackles for a touchdown during the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Duce Robinson (2) runs through tackles for a touchdown during the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights meet late Friday night at the Los Angeles Coliseum. Kickoff is set for 8 pm PST on FOX. The Trojans and Scarlet Knights are each on three-game losing streaks. 

The Trojans have had a lead in the fourth quarter of all seven games this season. Even with all their late leads, their record is a disappointing 3-4. They are 1-4 in Big Ten conference play.

The Scarlet Knights started the 2024 season with a 4-0 start. Since then, it’s been nothing but a disaster. They have lost three straight games to Nebraska, Wisconsin, and UCLA.

Southern California Trojans quarterback Miller Moss (7) looks down field as Maryland Terrapins linebacker Keyshawn Flowers (2
Oct 19, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Miller Moss (7) looks down field as Maryland Terrapins linebacker Keyshawn Flowers (23) drops back in coverage during the second half at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

USC vs. Rutgers Odds

The Trojans enter Friday night’s game as a 13.5 point home favorite over the visiting Scarlet Knights. The over/under is set at 56.5 points.

At this time, USC fans are probably sick of seeing their team as a favorite. In three of their four losses, the Trojans have been favored to win. What’s even more frustrating is that if one or two plays in those game went the other way, USC would be 6-1 or 7-0.

Rutgers' win total entering the 2024 season was anywhere from 6 to 6.5 wins. The Scarlet Knights surprised many people with their 4-0 start but regressed in their last three games to fall to 4-3.

USC vs. Rutgers Preview

Oct 19, 2024; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; UCLA Bruins tight end Moliki Matavao (88) gains yards after catch as Rutgers Scarl
Oct 19, 2024; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; UCLA Bruins tight end Moliki Matavao (88) gains yards after catch as Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Desmond Igbinosun (4) during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

ESPN’s Power Football Index gives the Trojans an 89.1 percent chance to win Friday night vs. Rutgers.

There has not been a specific spot where the Trojans have been lacking this year. The offense and defense have each been solid throughout the year. However, situationally, this team just can’t finish games. Is it in their head at this point? 

In their last game, the Trojans were up by one possession in the fourth quarter as they had been in their previous three losses. This time though, the Trojans actually extended their fourth quarter lead to 14 points. Yet, they still managed to let it slip away. 

Rutgers is coming off a bad loss at home against UCLA. The Bruins are not a good football team but still managed to win at Rutgers. Here’s a bad stat for Rutgers, not only have they not won a game since September, they haven’t held a lead in a game since then. 

This is a matchup between two teams where they sky appears to be falling. Who will come out on top?

USC vs. Rutgers Score Prediction

Surely at some point, one of these USC fourth-quarter leads will result in a win. As bad as the end of games has been for the Trojans, they have been good enough to get in position to win these games. Now, coach Lincoln Riley and his team have to finish. 

It starts Friday night with a big win over Rutgers. 

USC 34, Rutgers 17

