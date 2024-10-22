All Trojans

Everything Rutgers Scarlet Knights Coach Greg Schiano Said About USC Trojans

The USC Trojans will face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in Week 9 of the college football season. Here is everything Rutgers coach Greg Schiano said about the USC Trojans before the matchup.

Oct 12, 2024; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano walks on the field before the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The 3-4 USC Trojans will face the 4-3 Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Oct. 25. Both teams are coming off of a losing streak and looking to turn their season around. The game will be held at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, USC’s second-to-last home game of 2024. 

Before the matchup, Rutgers coach Greg Schiano spoke to the media about the game. Schiano began by speaking highly of the USC Trojans.

“Really really talented opponent in Southern Cal. We got a huge, a huge challenge in front of us. One that we’re excited about,” Schiano said. 

Oct 12, 2024; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano walks on the field before the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Rutgers has been dealing with numerous injuries on both sides of the ball. When discussing injuries, Schiano related them to planning to travel to California. In discussing how they have to figure out who has the best chance to play and travel with the team, Schiano revealed that Rutgers will leave on Wednesday ahead of the Friday night matchup.

“We generally never go out a day early. Just we stay on Rutgers time,” Schiano said. “When you have an 8 o’clock start pacific, I don’t think it’s prudent to stay on Rutgers time.”

The Eastern time zone kickoff will be at 11 p.m., which could work out favorably for the USC Trojans. It will be much later than the Scarlet Knights will be used to playing. If the team does not adjust to the time change, USC will have the edge.

“At 2:30 in the morning, hopefully, the game is on the line, and I don’t like my decision-making at 2:30, and I don’t like our players decision-making at 2:30 either. So, we’ll go out early and we’ll have some stuff out there on Thursday.”

Aug 29, 2024; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano looks on during the second half against the Howard Bison at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

When asked what he saw from the USC offense's film, Schiano had nothing but praise when it came to the Trojans.

“Talented as all get-out. They have speed and athleticism at the receiver. They have a young, or inexperienced, but very very talented quarterback. You know he’s rolling up the cash register as far as numbers go. The running back situation, really strong, they have their lead guy like we do. And they have a guy that spells them. Then the offensive line is gigantic so yeah, it’s typical SC. What you would expect from an SC football team," said Schiano.

Schiano went on to speak about USC coach Lincoln Riley and what he has done for USC.

“And then you throw on top of it they’re so well coached. You know, you can see all the years of coach Riley’s mindset come into his play,” Schiano said. “I remember going against him back when I was at Ohio State in 2016, and we were playing Oklahoma, and he was the (offensive coordinator). And you see a lot of the same stuff, but you see how he’s evolved over the years to this year, you know, this time. I just think they’re really well-coached. Schematically, they present as many issues as anybody we play all year.”

Oct 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks off the field following the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Week 9 matchup is the first-ever meeting between the two programs. Both are still seeking bowl eligibility this season and dealing with injuries. With conference realignment, West Coast teams have seen success playing at home against East Coast teams, but that is not always the case. 

Both teams will have to play at the top of their game to win. The USC Trojans will face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at 8 p.m. PT at Los Angeles Memorial Stadium on Oct. 25.

ANGELA MIELE

Angela Miele is a writer covering the USC Trojans on Sports Illustrated. She graduated from Rutgers University with a Master’s in Communication and Media in 2024. She earned her Bachelor’s degree in 2022 from Rowan University. She graduated with a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media. Since graduating from Rowan University, she has been a contributor on various websites, most recently covering the NFL and college football for The Forkball.

