USC Trojans Betting Odds vs. Oregon Ducks: Can Trojans Pull Off Upset?

The USC Trojans are currently 13.5 point underdogs when they head up to Eugene to play the Oregon Ducks. Coach Lincoln Riley is aiming to get the Trojans back on track and to make the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.

Nov 11, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley, left, and Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning talk before a game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Nov 11, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley, left, and Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning talk before a game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans are big underdogs for their Nov. 22 matchup against the Oregon Ducks in Eugene. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Trojans are 13.5 point road underdogs vs. the Ducks. USC and Oregon have a long history between each other and this will be the next chapter.

USC Trojans Underdogs Against Oregon Ducks 

Fighting Ducks quarterback Dante Moore throws out a pass as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The USC Trojans being nearly a two-touchdown underdog when they take on the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium is not a surprise. Oregon has been nearly unbeatable at home since Dan Lanning took over as coach. The Ducks have not lost a game at home since Lanning’s first season back in 2022, where they lost to the rival Washington Huskies. 

Since that game, Oregon has rattled off 15 straight home wins at Autzen Stadium. This includes and epic win over the Ohio State Buckcyes last season. Oregon has the third longest active home winning streak in all of college football. Only the Georgia Bulldogs with 32 and Washington Huskies with 20 have longer active home winning streaks. Will Coach Lincoln Riley and USC be able to flip that trend?

The Preseason Top 25 Coaches Poll came out on Aug. 4. USC is unranked while Oregon is ranked No. 7. 

USC is coming off of a 7-6 season. Oregon on the other hand was one of the best teams in all of college football; earning the No. 1 ranking in the College Football Playoff with a 13-0 record and a Big Ten championship before losing to the eventual national champion Ohio State Buckeyes. 

USC-Oregon History

Oregon defensive back Evan Williams forces a fumble from USC quarterback Caleb Williams as the No. 6 Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

The USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks are no strangers to each other. When they play this season it will be their first meeting as members of the Big Ten conference, but their history goes long before that. 

The two sides have played each other 63 total times back in their days as members of the Pac-8, Pac-10, Pac-12 conference. USC leads the all-time series with a record of 38-23-2.

Despite the overall upper hand in this matchup, USC has been dominated as of late. The Ducks have won the last three meetings against the Trojans. The most recent was in 2023, when USC lost at Oregon by a final score of 36-27. This game featured a pair of current NFL quarterbacks; USC's Caleb Williams and Oregon's Bo Nix.

Williams was selected No. 1 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears while Nix was taken No. 12 overall by the Denver Broncos. Each are about to get their second season in the NFL when Week One kicks off in early September.

