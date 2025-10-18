What USC Schedule Update Means For Future of Notre Dame Rivalry
The latest addition to the USC-Notre Dame rivalry will take place on Saturday night as the No. 20 USC Trojans take on the No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish in South Bend. Saturday night's matchup has major College Football Playoff implications for both teams.
The game, however, could also be the final rivalry matchup between USC and Notre Dame, as the two schools have yet to reach an agreement on extending their series.
Recent Update On Future Of USC-Notre Dame Rivalry
The Trojans were originally set to face off against Notre Dame in 2026 at the Los Angeles Coliseum; however, a recent update to their schedule might signal that their rivalry with the Fighting Irish is coming to an end. USC recently removed the 2026 game against Notre Dame from its official website.
This recent update is obviously a concern for many USC and Notre Dame fans, who worry about the rivalry series coming to an end. Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman said earlier this week that he hopes both schools will agree to continue the series. The USC coach also shared the same hopes that the rivalry series would continue.
What Potential Absence Of Notre Dame-USC Rivalry Means For College Football
The loss of the Notre Dame-USC rivalry would be a crushing blow to college football fans, as the series has provided many iconic moments over its history. USC fans will never forget the iconic wins that the Trojans have had over Notre Dame, including the "Bush Push" in 2005 and the 55-24 comeback in 1974.
There have been several recent proposals by both programs to extend the rivalry series, but none have been successful. A recent proposal for the rivalry series to have a deal with Netflix was struck down because of USC's contract with the Big Ten. USC and Notre Dame fans are hoping that both schools can agree soon so that the rivalry series continues.
High Stakes Showdown On Saturday Night In South Bend
If Saturday night's matchup is in fact the last rivalry game between Notre Dame and USC, both teams will want to have the final bragging rights. The matchup has the potential to be an instant classic with rainy conditions expected in South Bend on Saturday night.
Notre Dame has won two straight games against USC, and many are high on the Fighting Irish to win in front of a hostile home crowd. USC, with its explosive offense led by starting quarterback Jayden Maiava and a talented group of wide receivers with Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane, looks to play spoiler to Notre Dame's playoff chances.
Notre Dame is favored by 10.5 points according to ESPN BET Sportsbook. If the Fighting Irish win this game, the rest of their schedule looks very favorable. USC looks to earn its first win over Notre Dame in South Bend since 2011, and add a signature win for its playoff resume.
