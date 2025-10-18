All Trojans

What USC Schedule Update Means For Future of Notre Dame Rivalry

The USC Trojans recently removed their 2026 game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish from their official team website. What does this mean for the future of the rivalry series, and could Saturday night's matchup in South Bend be the last?

Caden Handwork

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The latest addition to the USC-Notre Dame rivalry will take place on Saturday night as the No. 20 USC Trojans take on the No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish in South Bend. Saturday night's matchup has major College Football Playoff implications for both teams.

The game, however, could also be the final rivalry matchup between USC and Notre Dame, as the two schools have yet to reach an agreement on extending their series.

Recent Update On Future Of USC-Notre Dame Rivalry

USC Trojans Notre Dame Fighting Irish College Football Big Ten rivalry series 2026 schedule Lincoln Riley Marcus Freeman
Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Jordan Faison (6) attempts to catch the ball against Southern California Trojans cornerback Jacobe Covington (14) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Trojans were originally set to face off against Notre Dame in 2026 at the Los Angeles Coliseum; however, a recent update to their schedule might signal that their rivalry with the Fighting Irish is coming to an end. USC recently removed the 2026 game against Notre Dame from its official website.

This recent update is obviously a concern for many USC and Notre Dame fans, who worry about the rivalry series coming to an end. Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman said earlier this week that he hopes both schools will agree to continue the series. The USC coach also shared the same hopes that the rivalry series would continue.

What Potential Absence Of Notre Dame-USC Rivalry Means For College Football

USC Trojans Notre Dame Fighting Irish College Football Big Ten Lincoln Riley Marcus Freeman rivalry series iconic moments
Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley and Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman shake hands after the game at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The loss of the Notre Dame-USC rivalry would be a crushing blow to college football fans, as the series has provided many iconic moments over its history. USC fans will never forget the iconic wins that the Trojans have had over Notre Dame, including the "Bush Push" in 2005 and the 55-24 comeback in 1974.

MORE: What Advanced Analytics Say About USC vs. Notre Dame Matchup


MORE: USC's Lincoln Riley Reveals Opinion on Future Rivalry Games vs. Notre Dame

MORE: Three Keys for USC Trojans to Keep Playoff Hopes Alive Against Notre Dame

There have been several recent proposals by both programs to extend the rivalry series, but none have been successful. A recent proposal for the rivalry series to have a deal with Netflix was struck down because of USC's contract with the Big Ten. USC and Notre Dame fans are hoping that both schools can agree soon so that the rivalry series continues.

High Stakes Showdown On Saturday Night In South Bend

USC Trojans Notre Dame Fighting Irish College Football Playoff Big Ten Jayden Maiava Makai Lemon Ja'Kobi Lane rivalry game
Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans offensive lineman Micah Banuelos (59), quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) and USC Trojans defensive end Jadyn Ramos (95) celebrate after defeating the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

If Saturday night's matchup is in fact the last rivalry game between Notre Dame and USC, both teams will want to have the final bragging rights. The matchup has the potential to be an instant classic with rainy conditions expected in South Bend on Saturday night.

Notre Dame has won two straight games against USC, and many are high on the Fighting Irish to win in front of a hostile home crowd. USC, with its explosive offense led by starting quarterback Jayden Maiava and a talented group of wide receivers with Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane, looks to play spoiler to Notre Dame's playoff chances.

Notre Dame is favored by 10.5 points according to ESPN BET Sportsbook. If the Fighting Irish win this game, the rest of their schedule looks very favorable. USC looks to earn its first win over Notre Dame in South Bend since 2011, and add a signature win for its playoff resume.

  • Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. 
  • If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER. 

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Caden Handwork
CADEN HANDWORK

Caden Handwork is a beat reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. He has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. He is also written as a contributor for the Detroit Lions FanSided site, the SideLion Report. At Michigan State, Caden covered several MSU athletic events for Impact 89 FM, Spartan Sports Report, and Spartans Illustrated. He has covered Michigan State Basketball in the Champions Classic in Chicago and has covered Spartan Hockey in the last two NCAA Tournaments.

Home/Football