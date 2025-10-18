Looming Weather Forecast Playing Pivotal Role In USC Trojans vs. Notre Dame
The No. 20 USC Trojans will take on the No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday, Oct. 18, in South Bend. It is already a big matchup, but the weather forecast at Notre Dame Stadium is calling for rain and possible storms.
The matchup will kick off at 4:30 p.m. PT, and the weather will play a role in the game. Per Accuweather, the probability of precipitation is 97 percent, and the possibility of thunderstorms is 58 percent.
How Rain Will Affect The Matchup
The good news is that, according to the current forecast, any thunderstorms should end well before kickoff, which means a delay due to storms is unlikely. It is still set to be a rainy game, and both teams will have to overcome adversity.
Another aspect of the weather to watch for is the wind gusts, which are expected to be up to 32 miles per hour.
In a game where weather will play a role, ball security will be crucial for the USC Trojans. Whether it is the wind for USC quarterback Jayden Maiava to throw against or the rain making it a challenge to hold onto the ball, the Trojans have to be ready for the challenge.
Maiava has thrown just two interceptions, but the wind could cause some inaccurate throws. Going up against Notre Dame, which has one of the top cornerbacks, Leonard Moore, the USC quarterback will have to be smart with the ball.
Defensively, the Trojans have the opportunity to capitalize on the weather. USC has forced six fumbles this season, with linebacker Eric Gentry forcing three. The Trojans' defense has a chance to win the turnover battle, punching the ball out, taking advantage of the rain.
MORE: What Advanced Analytics Say About USC vs. Notre Dame Matchup
MORE: USC's Lincoln Riley Reveals Opinion on Future Rivalry Games vs. Notre Dame
MORE: Three Keys for USC Trojans to Keep Playoff Hopes Alive Against Notre Dame
USC safety Bishop Fitzgerald has caught five interceptions this season. While the rain can make it harder to catch the ball, the wind could force Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr to throw a couple of inaccurate passes. The game could come down to who wins the turnover battle, presenting Fitzgerald and the Trojans' defense a major opportunity.
The playcalling may change based on the weather throughout the game, and it could turn into a run-heavy offense. USC will have two of its top running backs out with an injury, giving freshman King Miller a heavy workload. Miller has rushed for 310 yards and three touchdowns this season.
Miller is already expected to be a major role player, but he could end up being relied on even more. The freshman running back will have to hold onto the ball as Notre Dame’s defense will likely try to take advantage of the weather as well.
Importance Of A Win For USC Trojans
The USC Trojans are 5-1 entering the matchup against Notre Dame. As USC seeks a College Football Playoff appearance this year, a win against the Fighting Irish will be critical, as two losses could keep them out of the playoff.
This is also one of the most historic rivalries in college football, and could be the last time these two teams face off for a while. Both teams will want to be the one to walk out with the final win of the rivalry.
USC and coach Lincoln Riley are also on a two-game losing streak against the Fighting Irish. The Trojans have a chance to knock the Fighting Irish to three losses, while preventing a three-game losing streak.
The No. 20 USC Trojans and the No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish will kick off at 4:30 p.m. PT at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 18.