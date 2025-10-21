All Trojans

USC Trojans' Secret Weapon Revealed Against Notre Dame

The USC Trojans' loss to the No. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish wasn’t short on mistakes, but cornerback DeCarlos Nicholson stood out as the Trojans’ top defensive performer with his best game of the season.

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley celebrates after kicker Ryon Sayeri (48) hit a 54-yard field goal in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Despite the USC Trojans’ frustrating 31–24 defeat to the No. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday, one bright spot emerged from the loss—cornerback DeCarlos Nicholson.

The senior defensive back was named to Pro Football Focus’ Big Ten Team of the Week, earning a 78.4 defensive grade, the highest on the team and one of the top marks in the conference.

Nicholson’s performance stood out on a day when USC struggled to establish control in the trenches. The Trojans have been looking for consistency in the secondary outside of safeties Kamari Ramsey and Bishop Fitzgerald, and Nicholson could be the key to USC's defensive backfield becoming truly dominant.

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans cornerback Decarlos Nicholson (17) forces Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Malachi Fields (0) out of bounds as he tries to complete a catch during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images / Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

His 78.4 grade from PFF outpaced all Trojan teammates, with wide receiver Tanook Hines (71.2), safety Christian Pierce (69.6), edge rusher Braylan Shelby (68.7), and defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart (66.5) rounding out the team’s top performers. Quarterback Jayden Maiava followed at 64.7.

Among both teams, Nicholson’s mark ranked fourth overall, trailing only Notre Dame’s Jason Onye (90.2), Adon Shuler (80.8), and Drayk Bowen (80.6).

It was a testament to his impact in a game that tested USC’s defense from start to finish.

Defensive Bright Spot in a Physical Battle

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs the ball while Southern California Trojans cornerback Decarlos Nicholson (17) defends in the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Nicholson recorded six total tackles, including three solo stops, tying for the fifth most on the team and setting a new season high.

Through eight games, he’s totaled 18 tackles (13 solo), along with one sack, one interception, and a pass deflection.

His consistent play and ability to hold his own against Notre Dame’s balanced offense reinforced his growing reputation as one of the Trojans’ most reliable defenders.

Meanwhile, the Trojans’ defensive front struggled to contain Notre Dame’s rushing attack—highlighted by Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price, who combined for a breakout performance on the ground.

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs the ball while Southern California Trojans cornerback Marcelles Williams (25) defends in the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Quarterback CJ Carr was limited to just 136 passing yards, completing short throws but failing to create explosive plays through the air.

It marked just the second time this season USC held an opposing quarterback under 150 passing yards and the first time since week 2 that the defense allowed fewer than 6.0 yards per attempt.

Nicholson’s 78.4 coverage grade also ranked among the top five Big Ten cornerbacks in Week 8, according to PFF.

Statistically, the Trojans have shown quiet improvement in pass defense over the past month, moving from No. 12 to No. 6 in the Big Ten in opponent completion percentage (now 57.9 percent) and from No. 11 to No. 7 in yards allowed per attempt (6.4).

Nicholson’s consistency in one-on-one matchups has played a big role in that climb.

Nicholson and the secondary also capitalized in key moments. In the first half, Braylan Shelby’s interception set up a scoring drive that helped USC cut the deficit to 14–13.

Despite the momentum, the Trojans couldn’t overcome two game-changing mistakes—a fumble on a potential go-ahead drive and Price’s 100-yard kickoff return that immediately swung control back to Notre Dame after USC briefly took a 24–21 lead.

What It Means Moving Forward

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Nitro Tuggle (0) catches a pass for a touchdown in front of USC Trojans cornerback DeCarlos Nicholson (17) during the second half at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Even in defeat, Nicholson’s performance offers optimism for a USC defense that’s endured its share of criticism this season.

His discipline in coverage and physicality at the point of attack provided a rare bright spot on an otherwise uneven afternoon.

If Nicholson’s recent form is any indication, USC has a foundation piece in its secondary capable of steadying a defense that’s been searching for consistency all year.

Jalon Dixon covers the USC Trojans and Maryland Terrapins for On SI, bringing fans the stories behind the scores. From breaking news to in-depth features, he delivers sharp analysis and fresh perspective across football, basketball, and more. With experience covering everything from the NFL to college hoops, Dixon blends insider knowledge with a knack for storytelling that keeps readers coming back.

