USC Trojans' Secret Weapon Revealed Against Notre Dame
Despite the USC Trojans’ frustrating 31–24 defeat to the No. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday, one bright spot emerged from the loss—cornerback DeCarlos Nicholson.
The senior defensive back was named to Pro Football Focus’ Big Ten Team of the Week, earning a 78.4 defensive grade, the highest on the team and one of the top marks in the conference.
Nicholson’s performance stood out on a day when USC struggled to establish control in the trenches. The Trojans have been looking for consistency in the secondary outside of safeties Kamari Ramsey and Bishop Fitzgerald, and Nicholson could be the key to USC's defensive backfield becoming truly dominant.
His 78.4 grade from PFF outpaced all Trojan teammates, with wide receiver Tanook Hines (71.2), safety Christian Pierce (69.6), edge rusher Braylan Shelby (68.7), and defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart (66.5) rounding out the team’s top performers. Quarterback Jayden Maiava followed at 64.7.
Among both teams, Nicholson’s mark ranked fourth overall, trailing only Notre Dame’s Jason Onye (90.2), Adon Shuler (80.8), and Drayk Bowen (80.6).
It was a testament to his impact in a game that tested USC’s defense from start to finish.
Defensive Bright Spot in a Physical Battle
Nicholson recorded six total tackles, including three solo stops, tying for the fifth most on the team and setting a new season high.
Through eight games, he’s totaled 18 tackles (13 solo), along with one sack, one interception, and a pass deflection.
His consistent play and ability to hold his own against Notre Dame’s balanced offense reinforced his growing reputation as one of the Trojans’ most reliable defenders.
Meanwhile, the Trojans’ defensive front struggled to contain Notre Dame’s rushing attack—highlighted by Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price, who combined for a breakout performance on the ground.
Quarterback CJ Carr was limited to just 136 passing yards, completing short throws but failing to create explosive plays through the air.
It marked just the second time this season USC held an opposing quarterback under 150 passing yards and the first time since week 2 that the defense allowed fewer than 6.0 yards per attempt.
Nicholson’s 78.4 coverage grade also ranked among the top five Big Ten cornerbacks in Week 8, according to PFF.
MORE: USC Coach Lincoln Riley Criticizes 'Stupid Call' that Led to Game-Changing Fumble
MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley 'Sick' After Failed Opportunities in Loss to Notre Dame
MORE: Why Star Wide Receiver Was USC's MVP in Loss vs. Notre Dame
Statistically, the Trojans have shown quiet improvement in pass defense over the past month, moving from No. 12 to No. 6 in the Big Ten in opponent completion percentage (now 57.9 percent) and from No. 11 to No. 7 in yards allowed per attempt (6.4).
Nicholson’s consistency in one-on-one matchups has played a big role in that climb.
Nicholson and the secondary also capitalized in key moments. In the first half, Braylan Shelby’s interception set up a scoring drive that helped USC cut the deficit to 14–13.
Despite the momentum, the Trojans couldn’t overcome two game-changing mistakes—a fumble on a potential go-ahead drive and Price’s 100-yard kickoff return that immediately swung control back to Notre Dame after USC briefly took a 24–21 lead.
What It Means Moving Forward
Even in defeat, Nicholson’s performance offers optimism for a USC defense that’s endured its share of criticism this season.
His discipline in coverage and physicality at the point of attack provided a rare bright spot on an otherwise uneven afternoon.
If Nicholson’s recent form is any indication, USC has a foundation piece in its secondary capable of steadying a defense that’s been searching for consistency all year.