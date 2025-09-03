All Trojans

USC Trojans Added Serious Speed Through Transfer Portal

USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley added some serious speed in the transfer portal with former Iowa State Cyclones and New Mexico Lobos running back Eli Sanders. Only South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Nyck Harbor ran faster than Sanders on Saturday.

Sep 9, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley gestures during the game against the Stanford Cardinal at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Sep 9, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley gestures during the game against the Stanford Cardinal at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
USC Trojans running back Eli Sanders took a screen pass for a 73-yard touchdown in the season opener against Missouri State, and Sanders might already be in midseason form. The USC running back reached 21.9 miles per hour (mph) on his run, according to Reel Analytics.

Top-10 Fastest Players in College Football:

South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Nyck Harbor (8) runs the ball after a made catch against the Vanderbilt Commodores
Nov 9, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Nyck Harbor (8) runs the ball after a made catch against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at FirstBank Stadium. / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Only one college football player hit a higher top speed than Sanders as South Carolina wide receiver Nyck Harbor was clocked at 22.4 mph. Here are the top-10 fastest speeds reached in week 1 of college football:

1. 22.4 mph - Nyck Harbor, South Carolina wide receiver
2. 21.9 mph - Eli Sanders, USC running back
3. 21.6 mph - Cam'Ron McRoy - Southern Jaguars quarterback
4. 21.1 mph - Devin Hester Jr. - Furman wide receiver
5. 20.9 mph - Kevorian Barnes, TCU running back
5. 20.9 mph - Rayshawn Pleasant, Auburn cornerback
7. 20.8 mph - Noah Whittington, Oregon running back
8. 20.5 mph - Kewan Lacy, Ole Miss running back
9. 20.2 mph - Will Hammond, Texas Tech quarterback
10. 201. mph - King Mack, Penn State safety

Eli Sanders

USC Trojans running back Eli Sanders (1) is pursued by Missouri State Bears safety J.J. O'Neal (16)
Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Eli Sanders (1) is pursued by Missouri State Bears safety J.J. O'Neal (16) and safety Maguire Neal (0) on a 73-yard touchdown reception in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In addition to his blazing receiving touchdown, Sanders finished the game with five rushes for 33 yards in USC's offense.

When speaking to the media after practice, Sanders was asked if it felt special to have the second-fastest run in the country, and his response demonstrated his team-first attitude:

"I'm just going out here every day trying to be faster, get faster every day. Give my all to the team and whenever my number's called, just show my capabilities," Sanders said after Tuesday's practice.

The accolades are not new for Sanders, who earned the recognition of USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans coaching staff in training camp. Riley had high praise for the transfer running back when speaking to the media in August.

Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bear
Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Eli has had one of the best, I would say, training camps of anyone. He has really made a move during camp. He was good in spring. He's been better in camp. We have a ton of confidence in him. There's no question. He's probably the most explosive back in the room, and you kind of saw that with his yards per carry and yards per touch, the production that he had last year. That was one of the first things we noticed," Riley said.

USC Running Back Room

In addition to Sanders, USC has some depth at running back with Waymond Jordan and Bryan Jackson in the backfield. However, freshman running back King Miller led all Trojans with 80 rushing yards against Missouri State, highlighted by a 75-yard touchdown rush in the third quarter.

Southern California Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) carries the ball against the Missouri State Bears
Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) carries the ball against Missouri State Bears linebacker Jared Lloyd (6) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Who will it be against Georgia Southern on Saturday? Sanders is expected to showcase his elite speed, but the Trojans are also expected to split reps if the game turns into a blowout like USC's win in week 1.

