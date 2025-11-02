USC Trojans' Signature Win Over Nebraska Adds to Cornhuskers' Shocking Stat
The No. 23 USC Trojans earned a signature 21-17 road win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Lincoln on Saturday night. Not only did the Trojans keep their hopes at the College Football Playoff alive with a win against Nebraska, but coach Lincoln Riley responded to the pressure from USC's fanbase by winning a road game over a quality opponent.
With the loss, Cornhuskers coach Matt Rhule now falls to 2-24 against top-25 teams in his coaching career, and Nebraska has now lost 29 straight games against ranked opponents. Rhule is also now 1-7 in November games and 0-8 against ranked opponents at Nebraska.
Statement Win For USC Coach Lincoln Riley
Entering Saturday night's matchup against the Cornhuskers, Riley and USC were 2-5 against Big Ten teams on the road since the Trojans joined the conference last season. One of those losses came this season against Illinois, which made Saturday night's game extremely important for Riley and USC.
While USC exits Lincoln with a key win on its playoff resume, Nebraska fell flat in a game they hoped to benefit from the hostile "blackout" environment at Memorial Stadium.
Gut-Wrenching Loss For Matt Rhule and Nebraska
Entering the game, there was much buzz surrounding Rhule's contract extension earlier this week. Nebraska fans were hopeful that Rhule would lead the Cornhuskers to their first ranked win since 2016 with a victory over USC.
Rhule's clock management was costly in the loss to USC. In the second half, Rhule burned two timeouts midway through the third quarter before the Cornhuskers missed a 52-yard field goal that would've extended the lead to 17-6. USC capitalized on the missed field goal with a rushing touchdown to tie the game at 14.
Nebraska could've used those timeouts in the final minutes of the game, as a USC defensive stop late in the fourth quarter allowed the Trojans to run out the clock for the win.
USC's Rallies After a Slow Start Against Nebraska
Nebraska got off to an impressive start against USC, leading 14-6 at halftime courtesy of excellent defense in the first half. In the second half, however, their defense fell apart as USC scored 15 points, while Nebraska was held to three. Cornhuskers quarterback Dyaln Raiola's injury in the third quarter had a major impact on Nebraska's second-half struggles, as they weren't able to find any offensive momentum following his exit from the game.
USC's rushing attack dominated Nebraska's defense as running back King Miller stepped up once again, like he did in the Trojans' 31-13 win over the Michigan Wolverines on Oct. 11. Miller finished the game with 18 carries for 129 yards and one touchdown.
USC quarterback Jayden Maiava, despite struggling in the passing game, was able to find success on the ground in the second half, rushing for 62 yards and a touchdown in the win over the Cornhuskers.
With the win, USC will return home to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to play the Northwestern Wildcats on Friday night. Nebraska will also head to Los Angeles to play the UCLA Bruins on Saturday.