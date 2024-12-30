Analyzing USC Trojans Snap Count vs. Texas A&M: Eric Gentry Returns
The USC Trojans ended their season on Friday, Dec. 27 the same way it began, with a dramatic game-winning touchdown with eight seconds remaining in regulation over an SEC opponent at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. In the season opener it was Woody Marks' 13-yard dash to the end zone against LSU, and this time it was quarterback Jayden Maiava to receiver Kyle Ford for a 7-yard touchdown against Texas A&M.
USC took on the Aggies with a much different roster than they had in the regular season with 19 players entering the transfer portal and a few seniors opting out as they prepare for the NFL draft. So what did the did snap count reveal for the Trojans in their 35-31 win over Texas A&M in the Las Vegas Bowl?
With Marks headed off to the NFL and Quinten Joyner transferring to Texas Tech, the Trojans turned to freshman Bryan Jackson and redshirt freshman A'Marion Peterson in the backfield. Jackson and Peterson were the only two running backs to play against the Texas A&M and split the snaps virtually down the middle. Jackson played 37 snaps, rushing for 66 yards and one touchdown, while Peterson played 36 snaps and rushed for 43 yards.
Throughout the season, the Trojans featured a heavy rotation at receiver, but with Duce Robinson, Zachariah Branch and Kyron Hudson entering the portal, they were thin but certainly were not lacking talent. USC rolled almost exclusively with Ja'Kobi Lane, Makai Lemon and Ford the entire way and it paid off. Lane had a career-day, reeling in seven receptions for 127 yards and three touchdowns. It was Lane's second consecutive game with three touchdowns. Lemon caught six passes for 99 yards and Ford caught six passes for 59 yards and the game-winning touchdown. Their performance left Texas A&M coach Mike Elko extremely frustrated after the game.
"We can't play zone coverage," Elko said. "Every time we play zone coverage we give up big plays. So we have no concept of space. We have no concept of zone coverage. We have no concept of what we're doing.
"So we have to play man-to-man all the time. And we had some guys in there filling in some roles today that got caught in a lot of man-to-man situations and that was hard for them," Elko continued.
Offensive tackle Tobias Raymond and center Kilian O'Connor made their first career starts. Freshman offensive tackle Justin Tauanuu replaced Elijah Paige, who was carted off after suffering an injury on the Trojans second possession of the game. The new-look USC offensive line played admirably, especially considering it was a combination that did not play together at any point this season.
"They really played well together against a great group and really proud of their performance," said USC coach Lincoln Riley.
Freshman defensive lineman Jide Abasiri played a career-high 20 snaps against Texas A&M. USC signed former Kentucky defensive Keeshawn Silver and Georgia's Jamaal Jarrett in the portal, but the former four-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting class is expected to have a bigger role next season.
With Eric Gentry returning to the lineup for the first time since Week 4, the Trojans featured more of a rotation at the linebacker position. Gentry played 30 snaps in his first game action since September and freshman Desman Stephens II played a career-high 29 snaps.
Safety Christian Pierce served as the fourth safety with Zion Branch in the portal. He played 17 snaps, the second-most in a game for him this season. Akili Arnold and Bryson Shaw played in their final collegiate career, and Pierce will be in line to start opposite of Kamari Ramsey in 2025. Cornerback Prophet Brown logged15 snaps.
