USC Trojans Sneak Into New Power Rankings Before Ultimate Test
Coming off the No. 23 USC Trojans final bye week of the season, the Trojans gear up for another road contest at Nebraska Cornhuskers for another primetime matchup.
The 5-2 Trojans have a chance to establish a College Football Playoff path with a win over the Cornhuskers, as well as avoid a second conference loss.
Despite their week 8 loss followed by an off week, college football analysts still made room for the top 25 Trojans in their week 9 power rankings.
ESPN Analyst Sneaks USC Trojans In Recent Power Rankings
The most difficult part about USC’s loss with a bye right after, is having to go two weeks with no chance at redemption. For ESPN College Football Analyst Paolo Uggetti, USC’s loss was the most disappointing performance this season.
“The bye week was welcome for the Trojans' defense, which is coming off its worst performance of the season against Notre Dame, allowing 306 rushing yards,” Uggetti wrote.
What stood out to Uggetti the most was the contrast between the poor defensive performance that’s paired with a powerful offense like USC’s.
“It's never a good sign when your offense is ranked No. 1 in the country, per SP+ and in average yards per game, and there is still disappointment regarding the season,” Uggetti wrote. “Sloppiness against Illinois cost them that game, while the defense, which had already been struggling and ranks 50th in SP+, got exposed against the Irish.”
The Trojans lead the nation in offensive yards per game with 530, led by quarterback Jayden Maiava and wide receivers Ja’Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon. The trio is arguably one of the strongest in college football, with Maiava and Lemon in the top five of most passing and receiving yards in the country.
Lemon has been exceptional for the Trojans in another dominant showing through seven games. Since week 1, Lemon has recorded 758 receiving yards of 48 receptions and seven touchdowns.
Maiava remains in the top five Big Ten quarterbacks for the seventh straight week, with 2,180 passing yards, 18 touchdowns and four interceptions.
While the week 8 loss has not reflected the overall performance of the Trojans this season, USC has a chance to get back in the ring and bounce back against Nebraska.
Why USC Will Be Tested With Remaining Matchups
The regular season has five weeks left, with five weeks for programs to engrave a clear path to conference title games or the CFP.
For USC, the next five games will mean everything to hold their top 25 ranking, as well as remain a two-loss team to better position themselves for any title and playoff consideration.
Uggetti noted that USC’s standing in the power rankings will be determined over the next five games, as each matchup holds high stakes for the Trojans.
“USC will continue to be tested -- Nebraska, Iowa and Oregon still await -- as it attempts to salvage this season and gives itself a shot at making the 12-team playoff field,” Uggetti wrote.
The Trojans will kickoff at 4:30 p.m. PT at Nebraska on Nov. 1, aired on NBC.