All Trojans

USC Trojans Sneak Into New Power Rankings Before Ultimate Test

The No. 23 USC Trojans earned a spot in ESPN analysts week 9 power rankings, sneaking in at No. 25. With a crucial five-game stretch, the Trojans aim to stay perfect through the end and come out a two-loss team and a College Football Playoff contender.

Teddy King

Nov 2, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches pregame warmups against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Nov 2, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches pregame warmups against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
In this story:

Coming off the No. 23 USC Trojans final bye week of the season, the Trojans gear up for another road contest at Nebraska Cornhuskers for another primetime matchup. 

The 5-2 Trojans have a chance to establish a College Football Playoff path with a win over the Cornhuskers, as well as avoid a second conference loss. 

Despite their week 8 loss followed by an off week, college football analysts still made room for the top 25 Trojans in their week 9 power rankings. 

ESPN Analyst Sneaks USC Trojans In Recent Power Rankings

fff
Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) talks with Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

The most difficult part about USC’s loss with a bye right after, is having to go two weeks with no chance at redemption. For ESPN College Football Analyst Paolo Uggetti, USC’s loss was the most disappointing performance this season. 

“The bye week was welcome for the Trojans' defense, which is coming off its worst performance of the season against Notre Dame, allowing 306 rushing yards,” Uggetti wrote

What stood out to Uggetti the most was the contrast between the poor defensive performance that’s paired with a powerful offense like USC’s. 

“It's never a good sign when your offense is ranked No. 1 in the country, per SP+ and in average yards per game, and there is still disappointment regarding the season,” Uggetti wrote. “Sloppiness against Illinois cost them that game, while the defense, which had already been struggling and ranks 50th in SP+, got exposed against the Irish.”

The Trojans lead the nation in offensive yards per game with 530, led by quarterback Jayden Maiava and wide receivers Ja’Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon. The trio is arguably one of the strongest in college football, with Maiava and Lemon in the top five of most passing and receiving yards in the country. 

MORE: This USC X-Factor Could Change Everything Against Nebraska

MORE: Weather Concerns Mount For USC Trojans at Nebraska

MORE: USC Trojans Recruiting Next Potential Travis Hunter In Elite Five-Star Prospect

Lemon has been exceptional for the Trojans in another dominant showing through seven games. Since week 1, Lemon has recorded 758 receiving yards of 48 receptions and seven touchdowns. 

ffff
Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) warms up before the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Maiava remains in the top five Big Ten quarterbacks for the seventh straight week, with 2,180 passing yards, 18 touchdowns and four interceptions. 

While the week 8 loss has not reflected the overall performance of the Trojans this season, USC has a chance to get back in the ring and bounce back against Nebraska. 

Why USC Will Be Tested With Remaining Matchups

ffff
Oct 11, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

The regular season has five weeks left, with five weeks for programs to engrave a clear path to conference title games or the CFP. 

For USC, the next five games will mean everything to hold their top 25 ranking, as well as remain a two-loss team to better position themselves for any title and playoff consideration. 

Uggetti noted that USC’s standing in the power rankings will be determined over the next five games, as each matchup holds high stakes for the Trojans.

“USC will continue to be tested -- Nebraska, Iowa and Oregon still await -- as it attempts to salvage this season and gives itself a shot at making the 12-team playoff field,” Uggetti wrote. 

The Trojans will kickoff at 4:30 p.m. PT at Nebraska on Nov. 1, aired on NBC. 

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Teddy King
TEDDY KING

Teddy King is a reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Teddy graduated from Ole Miss with a B.A. in Journalism. She has experience in both on-site NFL production, including New Orleans Saints games and Super Bowl LIX, as well as in-studio soccer coverage with UEFA Euro Cup and Conmebol Copa America Cup with FOX Sports. During her time at Ole Miss, Teddy spent three years writing for the student-run newspaper, The Daily Mississippian, before transitioning into Sports Editor her senior year of college where she covered the First Round of the NCAA Tournament for Ole Miss Men’s Basketball in Milwaukee. She was also featured on The Paul Finebaum Show as a guest correspondent to discuss the 2024 Ole Miss football season — analyzing offense, defense and strength of schedule. Teddy’s role with USC Trojans On SI allows her to combine two of her favorite things: storytelling with sports.

Home/Football