Recruits Rave About USC Trojans Junior Day Event: Xavier Griffin, Brandon Lockhart, Tomuhini Topui
The USC Trojans hosted one of their biggest recruiting events of the year on Saturday. USC saw a slew of blue-chip prospects make their way out to campus for Junior Day and several of them raved about their time in Los Angeles. The Trojans currently hold the No. 2 recruiting class in the 2026 cycle, per the On3 Industry Rankings and are making a run at the top-ranked spot.
Gainesville (GA) four-star linebacker and USC commit Xavier Griffin made the trip out west for the fifth time. The Trojans top-ranked recruit in their 2026 class is being heavily pursued by a number of schools in the south, but Griffin has been adamant about his pledge with USC since committing in July. As the Trojans improve their coaching staff and front office, the vision under Lincoln Riley has been clear to Griffin. One of the new staff members hired is Rob Ryan as the new linebackers coach. Ryan, a long time NFL coach and son of legendary defensive coach Buddy Ryan, brings a vast amount of knowledge to the Trojans staff.
“A lot of excitement and high energy in LA right now!” Griffin told On3. “I believe Coach Riley has put together a stellar coaching staff and we will have a strong recruiting class for 2026. Being able to play for three top NFL coaches excites me the most. Just ready to get in there and learn as much as possible!”
Loyola (CA) four-star cornerback Brandon Lockhart has been committed since his sophomore year and the Los Angeles native has made his loyalty to his hometown school well known during the process.
“Today showed a real vision in real time as to what’s currently building and what could be,” Lockhart told On3. “(If) a few more guys from today’s group decided that’s SC is the right place for them something extremely special could happen. We’re talking a resurgence of what once was, football dominance. Either way, we’re on that path and today made it even more exciting.”
In addition to hosting a number of their commitments from the 2026 cycle, the Trojans pushing to flip some other highly touted prospects, including Mission Viejo (CA) receiver and Georgia commit Vance Spafford, and Oregon commits, Mater Dei (CA) four-star defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui and Lincoln-Way East (IL) four-star quarterback Jonas Williams.
The Trojans were not a factor in Spafford’s recruitment when he committed to Georgia in November. USC extended him an offer in early January and are working to keep him from leaving his home state. Williams was a late addition to the Junior Day lineup after Riley paid him a visit last week. He was also in-attendance with Riley to watch the USC men's basketball team upset No. 7 Michigan State on Saturday.
Topui is one of two recruits from Mater Dei committed to the Ducks. Once a pipeline for the Cardinal and Gold, the Trojans have not signed a prospect from the prestigious high school since 2022, Riley’s first recruiting class at USC.
“The environment was really nice,” Topui told On3. “What I’m most excited for is their new staff. My favorite things about USC is their rich tradition and Samoan history. USC made an impression on me and I believe they stack high up in my top.”
Several prospects from Mater Dei joined Topui this weekend, including four-star receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, four-star tight end Mark Bowman and five-star receiver and Ohio State commit Chris Henry Jr. The Trojans hosted a few other top prospects from the Trinity League, JSerra Catholic (CA) four-star edge rusher Simote Katoanga, Santa Margarita (CA) four-star receiver Trent Mosely, Orange Lutheran (CA) four-star offensive lineman Samuel Utu and four-star linebacker Talanoa Ili.
“It’s a great environment, culture, and staff,” Katoanga said. “I think what excites me the most about the opportunity to play at USC is the chance to bring USC back to a National Title and the way I can be versatile on the whole defensive line!”
Mosely also appeared to enjoy his time on campus. The Trojans are battling rival Notre Dame for one of the top recruits in the state of California. Other schools are involved in the mix, but USC and Notre Dame have emerged as the favorites.
USC also had a couple of targets from nearby Oaks Christian (CA) on campus in four-star cornerback Davon Benjamin and four-star running back Deshonne Redeaux. The Trojans have been predicted by the On3 RPM to land them both of the elite recruits.
With the recruiting dead period beginning on Monday, Feb. 3, the Trojans made a big impression for the recruits that came through on Saturday and carry a ton of momentum on the trail heading into the spring.
