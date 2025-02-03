USC Trojans Recruiting 4-Star Oregon Ducks Commit Jonas Williams To Flip?
Lincoln-Way East (CA) four-star quarterback Jonas Williams was a late addition to the USC Trojans impressive list of recruits that made their way to campus this weekend for their Junior Day event. Williams has been committed to the Oregon Ducks since August. He is the No. 7 quarterback and No. 85 overall prospect in the On3 Industry Rankings for the 2026 cycle.
Lincoln Riley visited Williams in Illinois last week as he stopped by numerous high schools in at least four different states. The two watched the men's basketball team upset No. 7 Michigan State at the Galen Center on Saturday. They were seen together talking with Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson at the game.
While the Trojans push for Williams, they remain in heavy pursuit of Folsmon (CA) 2026 five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons. The Trojans have been the favorites to land the talented quarterback from Northern California over Oregon, BYU and Ole Miss throughout his recruiting process. With Lyons expected to take his Latter-day Saint mission following his graduation, just like his brother USC tight end Walker Lyons, the Trojans could take two quarterbacks for this upcoming cycle.
USC signed Corona Centennial (CA) five-star quarterback Husan Longstreet in the 2025 cycle. Adding a couple of talented signal-callers for the 2026 cycle would set the Trojans quarterback room up very nicely for the future.
Riley's resume when it comes to quarterback development speaks for itself. Since he first became a head coach in 2017 at Oklahoma, Riley has had three quarterbacks win the Heisman trophy and be selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Caleb Williams. Another one of his quarterbacks, Jalen Hurts is set to start in his second Super Bowl in three years for the Philadelphia Eagles. Even Spencer Rattler, who played three seasons under Riley started multiple games for the New Orleans Saints this season.
The Trojans also hosted another blue-chip out of state prospect in Bastrop (TX) four-star defensive lineman Tiki Hola. USC landed in his top five that was released last month, with his hometown Texas Longhorns at the top of the list.
USC currently has eight commitments in their 2026 recruiting class, including Gainesville (GA) four-star linebacker, Rancho Cucamonga (CA) four-star cornerback RJ Sermons, Loyola (CA) four-star cornerback Brandon Lockhart, Harvey (OH) four-star running back Shahn Alston, Mount Caramel (IL) four-star defensive lineman Braeden Jones, St. John Bosco (CA) three-star athlete Joshua Holland, and Sierra Canyon (CA) three-star athlete Madden Riordan and three-star receiver Ja'Myron Baker.
The Trojans have the No. 2 recruiting class in the On3 Industry Rankings. Getting Williams to flip from Oregon would go a long way in the Trojans overtaking their West Coast foe for the top-ranked spot.
