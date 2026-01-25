Former USC Star Eric Gentry Boosting NFL Draft Stock at the Shrine Bowl

After a 9-4 season for the USC Trojans, some players have moved onto 2026 NFL Draft, meaning some former Trojans were invited to events like the East-West Shrine Bowl.

While multiple players from the Trojans roster accepted invites, like tight end Lake McRee and safety Bishop Fitzgerald, linebacker Eric Gentry has made his presence known on the field, and has exhibited what makes him a dangerous piece in any defense.

Where Eric Gentry Could Thrive In The NFL

Sep 10, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; USC Trojans linebacker Eric Gentry (18) poses for a photo during the third quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

Gentry's measurements as a former USC linebacker come at a surprise to many, his 6-foot-6 and 221-pound frame don't scream linebacker. However, Gentry has proved his quickness and frame can make an impactful backer, and an asset to other teams on the field.

In 2025, Gentry finished with 75 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, three sacks and four forced fumbles. Gentry's development that comes with his frame and his strength in one-on-one's and keeping up with tight ends can make him a special player. On top of growing into a prime linebacker candidate in the NFL, he also has the tools to be an impactful player on special teams.

Nov 26, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans linebacker Eric Gentry (18) enters the field before the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

For Gentry's height and length as an off-ball backer, he has the space to thrive on certain special teams, like punt and kick returns or even field goal teams. Through the Shrine Bowl practices, Gentry has excelled in one-on-ones and pass breakups, two key strengths that stand out to NFL teams for a rare linebacker like Gentry.

USC LB Eric Gentry’s build can create a Special Teams demon



Shrine Bowl measurements:



HT: 6-6 3/8 (99th percentile)

WT: 221 (1st%)

Hand: 10 1/2" (96%)

Arm: 35 1/4" (99%)



2025

⚔️75 Tkls, 7 TFL, 3 Sacks, 4 FF



Thin speed freak like early FSU Telvin Smith



🎥 @BIG1ØSC https://t.co/FYEni4l4J4 pic.twitter.com/KhbE39EP9O — Clint Goss (@NFLDraftDome) January 23, 2026

Having Gentry on a field-goal block team could be vital -- his height allows an advantage to block the kick, and he's quick off the snap to meet the ball before it even takes flight.

Gentry's senior season was not a perfect example of the type of linebacker he can be, especially with the underwhelming group performance of the Trojans linebackers, but measurements and athleticism will be key to carving a space for him on an NFL roster.

USC Turning Heads At Shrine Bowl

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; USC Trojans tight end Lake McRee (87) celebrates a first down during the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Like Gentry, a few of his USC teammates also joined him at the Shrine Bowl, including McRee and Fitzgerald. McRee was a multifaceted tight end for the Trojans last season, who stood out as a strong blocker and found the ball on any given route. Fitzgerald was an elite safety for USC alongside safety Kamari Ramsey, and positioned himself as a reliable piece in passing situations.

McRee played for USC for all five years of his eligibilty, and was originally recruited by former head coach Clay Helton. In his final season in Cardinal and Gold, McRee finished with 30 receptions for 450 yards and four touchdowns. At the Shrine Bowl, McRee has displayed his blocking strength and strong hands on the catch.

As for Fitzgerald, the First Team All-American safety came into Los Angeles with plenty of experience under his belt, but broke through with two interceptions against Purdue. To finish out his final season of collegiate football, Fitzgerald recorded 51 total tackles, five interceptions, three passes defended and one sack.

