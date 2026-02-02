Rams Announce Two Big Moves With Sean McVay, GM Les Snead

The Rams announced Monday they signed head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead to multi-year contract extensions.

McVay, who just turned 40, is entering his 10th season with the team and has compiled an impressive 92-57 record along with seven playoff berths and one Super Bowl win (2021) while at the helm. He recently led the Rams to the NFC conference championship game, where they lost 31-27 in a nail-biting thriller to the Seahawks. Snead, the winningest general manager in Rams’ franchise history, has served in his position since 2012.

"As we enter their 10th season together, it is only fitting to reflect on the tremendous success Sean and Les have brought to this franchise, and the indelible impact they have made on Los Angeles and the NFL," Rams owner E. Stanley Kroenke said. "They continue to embody the standard of this franchise to compete for championships, consistently delivering a product that our fans and city can be proud of. Their collaboration embodies the We Then Me ethos we seek in our players, coaches and staff, and we are thrilled they will be leading the Los Angeles Rams for years to come."

McVay and Snead boast the longest-tenured active head coach-GM partnership in the league tied with the Chiefs’ Andy Reid and Brett Veach and 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch, with all three pairs entering their 10th year together in 2026.

Up next for McVay will be conducting an offensive coordinator search after Mike LaFleur accepted the Cardinals’ head coaching job following three years in L.A. McVay has had four different offensive coordinators during his Rams’ coaching tenure, and all four have since become head coaches (Matt LaFleur, Kevin O’Connell, Liam Coen, Mike LaFleur).

