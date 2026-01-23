These Two Transfers Strengthen The USC Trojans' Roster Next Season

The USC Trojans knew they had some key roles that needed to be filled, or added onto, from the transfer portal, and they landed some of the portal's top players: NC State wide receiver Terrell Anderson and Iowa State cornerback Jontez Williams.

Due to USC reeling in 35 total signees in the No. 1 ranked 2026 recruiting class, the Trojans' work in the transfer portal was lighter. However, players like Williams and Anderson bring plenty of potential this offseason to both sides of the ball.

Jontez Williams Bound For Immediate Impact In USC's Secondary

Jul 8, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Iowa State defensive back Jontez Williams answers questions from the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Williams was the No. 2 cornerback from the portal and played a pivotal role in the Cyclone's secondary. While the offseason will be spent healing and recovering from his torn ACL injury in October, a healthy Williams will fit into the Trojans secondary nicely. In 2024, Williams posted 46 total tackles, five passes defended and four interceptions.

USC loses veteran cornerback DeCarlos Nicholson from their starting lineup as he declared for the 2026 NFL Draft. While younger faces like Marcelles Williams and Alex Graham will also play key roles next season, having another experienced defensive back like Williams in the mix will be a plus.

Williams is also expected to learn from a Big 12 defensive mind in former TCU defensive coordinator Gary Patterson, with USC officially announcing Patterson as the Trojans' next defensive coordinator. Patterson brings proven experience and success to South Central that should elevate USC's defensive unit.

Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Jontez Williams intercepts a pass against Baylor during the third quarter at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In a recent article from ESPN analysts Max Olson Steve Muench and Tom Luginbill ranking transfer portal players, Muench's analysis for Williams pinpoints his strengths that allows him to thrive in the secondary.

"...He's a ballhawk who tracks and attacks the ball like a receiver. He reads the receiver and turns his head in time to locate the ball when he turns and runs. He reads the quarterback and breaks on the ball well in zone looks," Muench wrote.

Terrell Anderson's Talent Set To Fill Big Wide Receiver Shoes

Nov 1, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Terrell Anderson (9) runs the ball against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Omar Daniels (9) during the second quarter at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Anderson was one of USC's earliest grabs from the portal, and added instant hope for the Trojans wide receiver room that lost both Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane to the 2026 NFL Draft. In the portal, Anderson was the No. 10 ranked receiver and chose USC very soon after his transfer portal announcement.

The 6-foot-2, 192-pound receiver from NC State is a young and explosive threat as an outside receiver. Through two seasons with the Wolfpack, Anderson notched 57 receptions on 787 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Most of his production came from last season as a sophomore, where he led the team in receiving yards with 629.

Especially losing two stars like Lemon and Lane who worked well with quarterback Jayden Maiava, the need for a solid, experienced receiver from the portal was crucial. Someone like Anderson, who has potential and the talent, is bound to fit into coach Lincoln Riley's offense this season.

Muench's analysis on Anderson could remind Trojan fans of Lemon, who's dominant yards-after-catch ability made him different than any other receiver on the field.

"He's an explosive runner who is quick to reach his top-end speed after the catch and a threat to pull away when he catches passes in stride. He tracks the ball well, and he's competitive in 50-50 situations. He can find pockets in zone looks, and he can stick a foot in the ground at the top of routes," Muench wrote.

Amongst two position groups that lost key starters going into next season, Anderson and Williams are additions that will add new skillsets and experience to the roster and can make immediate impact come August.

