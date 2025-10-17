All Trojans

USC Trojans Surprisingly Missing from College Football's Biggest Games of 2025

Despite strong fan support and star power, the No. 20 USC Trojans have still yet to produce a top-10 most-watched college football game this season. Will USC’s game against the No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish receive the national spotlight?

Jalon Dixon

Oct 14, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley talks on his headset in the third quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
The No. 20 USC Trojans have been one of the more visible brands in college football—but visibility hasn’t yet translated into viewership dominance.

Despite boasting one of the largest fanbases in the country and several NFL-caliber players, the Trojans remain outside the top 10 most-watched college football games of the 2025 season.

ABC Dominates the Ratings Race

USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley Notre Dame Fighting Irish Big Ten football College Football Playoff college football ratings
So far this season, eight of the 10 most-watched games this year aired on ABC, continuing the network’s stranglehold on national college football audiences.

The Red River Rivalry between the No. 14 Oklahoma Sooners and No, 21 Texas Longhorns led the way in week 7, drawing 8.7 million viewers to headline another strong Saturday slate.

ABC’s No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tidevs. No. 16 Missouri Tigers matchup followed closely with 7 million, while No. 9 Georgia Bulldogs vs. Auburn Tigers reached 6.7 million—just shy of cracking the year’s top 10.

For comparison, USC’s 31–13 loss to Michigan on NBC drew 4.3 million viewers, making it one of the most-watched games of Week 7, but still short of the top-tier threshold for the season.

The Trojans’ week 5 loss to Illinois attracted 4.1 million, while their win over Michigan State managed around 2.1 million.

These are respectable figures for a second-year Big Ten member, but well below the 10 million-plus mark that typically defines a top-10 game.

Notre Dame Looms as USC’s Biggest Audience Test

USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley Notre Dame Fighting Irish Big Ten football College Football Playoff college football ratings
If there’s a game that could change USC’s standing, it’s the next one.

The Trojans travel to South Bend this weekend to face the No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish—a program that consistently drives massive national interest.

Notre Dame’s season-opening 27–24 loss to Miami ranks as the third most-watched game of 2025, pulling in a staggering audience on ABC.

With the Trojans set to appear again in NBC’s B1G Saturday Night broadcast window—and simulcast on Peacock—the matchup could finally give USC the breakthrough audience they’ve been missing.

The combination of historic rivalry, national network exposure, and playoff implications presents a perfect storm for high viewership.

Why USC Hasn’t Broken Through

USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley Notre Dame Fighting Irish Big Ten football College Football Playoff college football ratings
A closer look at the season’s trends reveals several factors holding USC back in the ratings race.

First, most of their marquee matchups—including Illinois, Michigan State, and Michigan—have aired on NBC or Peacock, networks still trailing behind ABC in overall reach and consistency with major broadcast windows.

Second, USC’s early-season schedule lacked the kind of ranked, nationally polarizing opponents that fuel massive ratings spikes.

The Trojans have been solid but not yet headline-worthy, entering the weekend with a 5–1 record but only have the most recent win over the Wolverins to capture neutral fans.

Lastly, timing plays a role. Many of USC’s games have aired in later time slots compared to marquee ABC matchups, meaning potential East Coast viewers are often tuning out before kickoff.

Still a National Draw

USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley Notre Dame Fighting Irish Big Ten football College Football Playoff college football ratings
Despite those hurdles, USC remains a major television draw relative to most programs.

The Trojans consistently generate multi-million-viewer audiences—numbers that would rank near the top of the Pac-12 era but now serve as merely “solid” in the more competitive Big Ten landscape.

With Heisman contender Jayden Maiava, star wideout Makai Lemon, and head coach Lincoln Riley leading a surging offense, USC’s national appeal remains intact.

The key now is pairing that star power with high-stakes matchups that can elevate the program back into prime-time prominence.

A strong showing against Notre Dame could do just that—and perhaps finally land USC where it belongs: among the most-watched teams in college football.

