USC Trojans vs. Texas A&M Aggies: X-Factors in Las Vegas Bowl With Opt Outs, Transfers
The USC Trojans will face Texas A&M in the Las Vegas Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27 at Allegiant Stadium. They will finish their season at the same place it began as they look to end the year on a positive note.
USC has lost a total of 19 players since the transfer portal opened on Dec. 9 and a number of seniors, including running back Woody Marks, cornerback Jaylin Smith and center Jonah Monheim will not play in the game as they prepare for the 2025 NFL Draft.
Friday’s contest will provide the opportunity for some players to step up and play a much larger role than they have all season. So what are some names to keep an eye on?
“We’re not out recruiting right now which normally you are these last few weeks or these middle weeks of December,” said USC coach Lincoln Riley. “So it’s given us a chance to really get on the field a lot with the guys, get a lot of work in. Build on how we close the season and really a chance to build and take a lot of these young guys, these developmental guys, pump a lot of reps into them.”
Bryan Jackson
One of the first logical names is freshman running back Bryan Jackson. The Texas native was the third running back all season behind Marks and redshirt freshman Quinten Joyner, who transferred to Texas Tech.
Jackson carried the ball 20 times for 122 yards this season. He averaged 6.1 yards per carry. Jackson stepped into a larger role in the Trojans regular season finale against Notre Dame when Marks went down with a concussion on the second possession of the game. He had an outstanding showing when he carried the ball six times for 71 yards, giving a small glimpse of his potential moving forward. Riley raved about Jackson during bowl practice.
“Brian I think earned the trust of us, knowing that he can handle all of the different jobs of a running back in this offense and he knows what to do and excited for him to continue to get further opportunities because I do believe he’s going to be a very good player here,” Riley said.
Tobias Raymond
A year ago, offensive tackle Elijah Paige emerged during bowl practice and was excellent in the Holiday Bowl, which helped earn a starting spot in 2024. Can we see the same from redshirt freshman offensive tackle Tobias Raymond with Mason Murphy transferring to Auburn?
Raymond appeared in all 12 games this season, his most significant playing time came in the Trojans week four loss to Michigan when he was thrust into the lineup in the second half and performed admirably. Riley said Raymond was "one of the more improved players on the roster” back in October.
Xavier Jordan
Similar to the offensive tackle situation, the Trojans had a couple of freshman receivers have a big game in the Holiday Bowl, Ja’Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon. Lane reeled in three receptions for 60 yards and two touchdowns, while Lemon caught two passes for 75 yards. Both gave a preview of what was to come the following season.
With three of the Trojans top six receivers, Duce Robinson, Zachariah Branch and Kyron Hudson all gone, could we see freshman Xavier Jordan get his first run at some significant playing time? USC has featured a heavy rotation at the receiver position throughout the season and will certainly need new bodies for that in the bowl game. Jordan did not appear in any games this season. He did have a good showing in the spring game when he caught four passes for 39 yards.
The four-star recruit out of Sierra Canyon (CA) was the No. 20 receiver and No. 98 overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting cycle, per the On3 Industry Rankings. Jordan and the Trojans offense could benefit greatly with him developing an early connection with quarterback Jayden Maiava.
Christian Pierce
Sophomore Christian Pierce will serve as the fourth safety on Friday with Zion Branch in the portal. Pierce’s most significant playing time came in the Trojans week 9 win over Rutgers when they were down four starting defensive backs. He logged a career-high 35 snaps in that game.
Akili Arnold and Bryson Shaw are out of eligibility, which will leave an opportunity for the Rancho Cucamonga (CA) product to step into a starting role in 2025.
