USC Trojans Vs. Texas A&M Aggies 3 Keys To Victory: Jayden Maiava, Eric Gentry Shine
The USC Trojans are set to conclude their season in the Las Vegas Bowl vs. the Texas A&M Aggies. The Trojans head into the game as +3.5 underdogs after seeing an exodus of players leave via the transfer portal. However, despite a rocky regular season, USC still has a chance to finish their year out with a win and with some momentum heading into 2025.
1. Jayden Maiava needs a big game
After seeing five starters on the offensive side of the ball opt out of the bowl game either because of the transfer portal or because of NFL interest, it's looking like slim pickings for USC quarterback Jayden Maiava. If the Trojans want to have any chance of coming out on top, they will need one of his best performances yet in the cardinal and gold. Maiava is prone to turnovers, which is something that the Trojans will need him to cut down on, or completely eliminate for their bowl game. He will be missing a lot of weapons on offense including Kyron Hudson, Duce Robinson, Zachariah Branch, and Woody Marks. The Trojans will still have key targets like Lake McRee, Makai Lemon, Ja'Kobi Lane, and Kyle Ford in the fold, but the offense will live and die by the play of Maiava in the bowl game.
2. Run game can't be non-existent
The Trojans are dangerously thin at running back. With Marks opting out due to his pursuit of reaching the NFL and Quinten Joyner entering the transfer portal, that leaves USC without their first and second string running backs. USC head coach Lincoln Riley will have to rely upon freshman running back Bryan Jackson to handle the majority of the carries. Jackson has rushed for 122 yards on 20 carries this season in a backup role. The Trojans also have fellow freshman running back A'Marion Peterson in the fold, but Peterson saw very limited action this season. He will also see a bit of action as well. If USC wants to keep the game competitive, Riley can't divulge away from the run game despite missing his top backs.
3. Eric Gentry's return sparks defense
Despite all the crazinesss surrounding the offensive unit, the defensive side of the ball is seeing a massive boost with the return of linebacker Eric Gentry. After missing a good chunk of the season due to concussions sustained, Gentry makes his return at the tail end of the season. He was the Trojans' leading tackler before he was forced out of the lineup. The return of Gentry should provide a much-needed reinforcements to the USC defense, one that gave up 49 points to Notre Dame in their last outing.
