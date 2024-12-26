All Trojans

USC Trojans Vs. Texas A&M Aggies 3 Keys To Victory: Jayden Maiava, Eric Gentry Shine

Preview and keys to victory for the USC Trojans vs. the Texas A&M Aggies in the Las Vegas Bowl. Despite key losses on both sides of the ball, USC will have to scrap and fight to come out with the win. USC coach Lincoln Riley, Jayden Maiava and Eric Gentry much shine.

Gabriel Duarte

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans are set to conclude their season in the Las Vegas Bowl vs. the Texas A&M Aggies. The Trojans head into the game as +3.5 underdogs after seeing an exodus of players leave via the transfer portal. However, despite a rocky regular season, USC still has a chance to finish their year out with a win and with some momentum heading into 2025.

1. Jayden Maiava needs a big game

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After seeing five starters on the offensive side of the ball opt out of the bowl game either because of the transfer portal or because of NFL interest, it's looking like slim pickings for USC quarterback Jayden Maiava. If the Trojans want to have any chance of coming out on top, they will need one of his best performances yet in the cardinal and gold. Maiava is prone to turnovers, which is something that the Trojans will need him to cut down on, or completely eliminate for their bowl game. He will be missing a lot of weapons on offense including Kyron Hudson, Duce Robinson, Zachariah Branch, and Woody Marks. The Trojans will still have key targets like Lake McRee, Makai Lemon, Ja'Kobi Lane, and Kyle Ford in the fold, but the offense will live and die by the play of Maiava in the bowl game.

2. Run game can't be non-existent

Sep 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) hands off the ball to USC Trojans running back Bryan Jackson (21) against the Utah State Aggies during the third quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

The Trojans are dangerously thin at running back. With Marks opting out due to his pursuit of reaching the NFL and Quinten Joyner entering the transfer portal, that leaves USC without their first and second string running backs. USC head coach Lincoln Riley will have to rely upon freshman running back Bryan Jackson to handle the majority of the carries. Jackson has rushed for 122 yards on 20 carries this season in a backup role. The Trojans also have fellow freshman running back A'Marion Peterson in the fold, but Peterson saw very limited action this season. He will also see a bit of action as well. If USC wants to keep the game competitive, Riley can't divulge away from the run game despite missing his top backs.

3. Eric Gentry's return sparks defense

Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans linebacker Eric Gentry (18) gestures during the third quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Despite all the crazinesss surrounding the offensive unit, the defensive side of the ball is seeing a massive boost with the return of linebacker Eric Gentry. After missing a good chunk of the season due to concussions sustained, Gentry makes his return at the tail end of the season. He was the Trojans' leading tackler before he was forced out of the lineup. The return of Gentry should provide a much-needed reinforcements to the USC defense, one that gave up 49 points to Notre Dame in their last outing.

Gabriel Duarte
Residing in Los Angeles, Gabriel Duarte is a senior at Cal State Northridge and is pursuing a degree in broadcast journalism. Gabriel is passionate about college athletics and is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and Oregon Ducks on SI. Gabriel has covered many college sporting events around the Southern California area including basketball and football for USC. Gabriel also writes for his local newspaper on high school sports.

