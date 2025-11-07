All Trojans

USC Trojans' Three Keys To Victory To Continue Winning Momentum vs. Northwestern

Entering Week 11, the No. 19 USC Trojans host Northwestern in a Big Ten matchup. Coming off a statement 21–17 road win at Nebraska, USC now has a chance to carry that momentum into another conference test.

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Texas A&M Aggies in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The No. 19 USC Trojans are back at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for Friday Night Lights, hosting Northwestern Wildcats at 6 p.m. PT.

Coming off a huge road win at Nebraska, a short turn-around gave USC a challenge get back in the ring, and look to earn a seventh win, and fifth conference win. The Trojans College Football Playoff continues against the Wildcats, hoping to protect their two losses.

If USC can feed running back King Miller and the run game, play defense like second half Nebraska and captalze on the pass game, the Trojans will come out on top on their home turf.

1. Feed King Miller

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans running back King Miller (30) runs the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images / Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Miller has been one of USC's most impactful offensive players through his short time as starting running back, following the injuries of Waymond Jordan and Eli Sanders. However, his talent has allowed USC's run game to maintain it's high level.

The Nebraska game marked the second 100-yard game for Miller, rushing for 129 yards, a two-point reception and a go-ahead touchdown to close out the win. Alongside Miller was quarterback Jayden Maiava, who recorded a career-high of 62 rushing yards.

Seeing the aggression and physicality Miller played with on the road, gave coach Lincoln Riley an idea of Miller's confidence, which is only growing with more reps and more experience.

Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans running back King Miller (30) carries the ball down the field for a touchdown in the second half against the Georgia Southern Eagles at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"Yeah, I think just his confidence. It was cool to see the other night the aggressiveness and physicality that he played with," Riley said after Tuesday's practice. "...I just thought he was a more confident, complete player the other night and that's just going to continue to come with experience."

Especially if Maiava continues to get stronger and more comfortable with his legs, a dual ground attack between and Miller and Maiava could be dangerous.

2. Carry Over Defense

Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Southern California Trojans linebacker Jadyn Walker (31) reacts after a stop against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

A massive turnaround for the Trojans in the Nebraska win was the change in pace of the defense, especially trailing 14-6 at the half. Especially when Riley's offense was not playing their best football, the defense pulled off a groundbreaking performance.

It was a group effort to hold Nebraska to just one field goal and get stops when it mattered. Linebacker Desman Stephens and cornerback Marcellus Williams were two of USC’s standouts in the 21–17 win.

Riley gave the Trojans defense their flowers following the win, and noted their performance pulled USC out with a win.

“They were awesome. Especially the start of the second half when they kept getting stops and we weren’t playing very good offensively,” Riley said after the win. “Defense led the way. Kept us in the game, gave us a chance to win…It was fitting that they closed it out.”

Not just against the Wildcats, but all November long, if USC can play defense the way they shut down the Cornhuskers, it could be another lights out performance from defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn's group.

3. Capitalize On USC's Pass Game

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) celebrates after scoring against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish with wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images / Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

When Maiava makes big plays on the ground, his playing style elevates and gives defenses a difficult time. However, when Maiava can run and use his arm strength through the pass game, the Trojans offense takes on a different dimension.

The USC offense is one of the strongest groups in the mix, led by Maiava and surrounded by Miller and wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane.

Against the Cornhuskers, Lemon and Lane both recorded a season-low passing yards, Lemon recorded 18 and Lane finished with 22. It seemed like a large part to why USC was short offensively, was their challenge to complete passes and amp up their air raid offense.

Between Lemon, Lane and wide receiver Tanook Hines, if Maiava can deliver a high-level pass game through the receivers, like fans know he can do, a dual-threat offense would take off and never look back against the Wildcats.

