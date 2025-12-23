USC Offensive Lineman Tobias Raymond Doesn't Hold Back on Trojans' Potential

One of the biggest priorities for the USC Trojans as soon as the regular season ended was to make sure that they retained key starters, including offensive tackle Tobias Raymond. And they were able to do that when Raymond announced his re-signing with the program on Dec. 17.

Full Circle Moment

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Texas A&M Aggies in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Raymond has been having a bit of a full circle moment during bowl prep for the Trojans. He earned his first career start last year in the Las Vegas Bowl.

Now, Raymond is playing the role of the veteran one year later and is helping out his younger teammates as they look to earn valuable playing time during the Alamo Bowl. With Makai Saina and Micah Banuelos making their intentions known to enter the transfer portal, the Trojans' depth has been stretched thin along the trenches.

"Bowl games are always going to be super fun. It's definitely weird because it is a different situation now because you got guys that go to the league (and) in the portal. So it's like a different team that you're showing up to the bowl game with," Raymond said. "It's a lot of fun getting new guys on the field and I think it's a lot of fun to compete with those guys as well."

Learning From The Vets

Dec 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts in the first half of the Pac-12 Championship against the Utah Utes at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The departures from the offensive line room has allowed for freshmen like Alex Payne and Elijah Vaikona to get reps they normally didn't get during the regular season. Being able to help the younger guys is something Raymond says the whole unit does well.

"I just try and help out where I can...I'm just trying to help everybody and bring everybody along," Raymond said. "Everybody on our (offensive line) does a great job of doing that for each other."

Raymond will have the opportunity to dish out some help to the early enrollees from the 2026 recruiting class who will participate in bowl practices.

It will be imperative to get players like Keenyi Pepe, who was ranked as the No. 5 player in the country and No. 1 offensive tackle according to 247Sports' rankings, to get up to speed as quickly as possible in order to compete for a starting gig in 2026.

The Boys Are Back In Town

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

USC has done an excellent job of retaining players that will help win games next season. Key offensive skill position players Jayden Maiava, Tanook Hines, and Waymond Jordan have already been announced as re-signings.

In the offensive line room, Raymond is joined by fellow re-signees Killian O'Connor and Justin Tauanuu as immediate projected starters for 2026.

"It's always a good thing when you get guys that came back just because we already have chemistry and you don't necessarily start over. It's already there so you can keep building on and keep growing. So that's huge for us," Raymond said.

