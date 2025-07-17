Did Brock Purdy's Derail Matt Campbell’s Shot at USC Trojans Job: Open Door for Lincoln Riley?
USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley is entering his fourth season in Los Angeles. Riley took the Trojans coaching job following the 2021 college football season after being the Oklahoma Sooners coach since 2017. Riley signed a 10-year contract reportedly worth $110 million with USC.
However, Riley was not the only coach in the running to get the USC job. Current Iowa State Cyclones coach Matt Campbell was also one of the prime candidates. Campbell was even offered the job at USC before Riley according to San Francisco 49ers’ and former Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy.
Did Brock Purdy Persuade Matt Campbell From Being USC Trojans Coach?
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy went on the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast last week. Purdy, a former Iowa State Cyclone under Matt Campbell from 2018 through 2021, revealed that Campbell was offered the USC job before Lincoln Riley and almost took it. Purdy detailed meetings he had with Campbell during this time.
“My senior year, I was leaving, I was out the door. Met with him (Campbell) after my senior night and he was crying pretty hard….You could tell there was something going on, he was going to leave kind of thing,” Purdy said. “Met with him the next day and I think USC offered him something legit, before Lincoln Riley. When they offered him some stuff, he was deciding on whether to go.”
Purdy met with Campbell again the next day, this time Purdy brought his dad along with him.
“He’s (Campbell) from Ohio, he’s a midwest guy…I actually brought my dad with the next day when I met with him and we talked. I was like ‘Dude, my dad was in my life. He coached me up'…He was talking about out in LA it’s just a different world compared to the midwest and where he’s used to and being in his kids life and stuff,” Purdy said. “It would just be a different kind of environment. Not knocking USC, California, anything, it’s just different.
MORE: USC Trojans, Alabama Crimson Tide With Most 5-Star Commits in Recruiting Class?
MORE: Ranking NIL, Recruiting Powerhouses: Texas Tech, Texas Longhorns, USC Surprising Rank
MORE: USC Trojans 5-Star Recruit Luke Wafle's Status Changes In Updated Recruiting Rankings
Purdy finished off by saying that while he doesn’t believe he was the sole reason for Campbell turning down the USC job and staying at Iowa State, he does think he offered some valuable perspective for him.
“So after that he was crying and we were all going through it emotionally, but after that he decided ‘I’m going to stay at Iowa State’,” Purdy said. “I’m not saying I was the determining factor in that, but I think just gave him a little perspective on being a father, what matters, raising your kids. He could do that at Iowa State.”
Campbell has now been at Iowa State since 2016 and is entering his 10th season in Ames in 2025. The Cyclones are coming off of an 11-3 season in 2024.
If Purdy never had this conversation with Campbell, he may have been the coach at USC. Lincoln Riley could still be at Oklahoma. Caleb Williams would have never been a USC Trojan and won Heisman in Los Angeles.
What else would have gone differently if Matt Campbell decided to take the USC job?