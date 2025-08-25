Three USC Trojans' Transfer Portal Additions Expected To Make Major Contributions
The USC Trojans brought in one of the top ranked transfer portal classes in the country this offseason, reeling in the No. 17 class in the country according to 247Sports rankings.
A big reason for the Trojans’ success in the offseason is because of their additions of some key transfer portal additions that could impact their season in a big way.
Defensive lineman Keeshawn Silver
Silver was considered to be one of the best transfer portal defensive line prospects in the cycle. He was ranked as the No. 1 defensive lineman and No. 25 player in the transfer portal according to 247Sports.
So when the Trojans landed his commitment this offseason, they knew they got an impact player that could plug in and contribute immediately.
USC made a serious commitment to transforming their defensive front with the addition of Silver and four-star defensive line transfer Jamaal Jarett. Silver, who registered 26 tackles and one sack last season at Kentucky, was one of the top targets in the transfer portal for the Trojans.
The Trojans haven't had a player with the combination of size and talent like Silver does along the defensive line. Expect Silver to have a big role as the centerpiece of USC coach D'Anton Lynn's front seven.
Running Back Eli Sanders
The Trojans have the best running back room they've had under USC coach Lincoln Riley and it all starts with the addition of Sanders. A New Mexico transfer, Sanders isn't the only addition the Trojans in the running back room, as USC also added JUCO transfer Waymond Jordan.
Riley said during a media availability session during fall camp that Sanders had one of the best camps of all players on the team.
"Eli has had one of the best, I would say, training camps of anyone. He has really made a move during camp. He was good in spring. He's been better in camp. We have a ton of confidence in him. There's no question. He's probably the most explosive back in the room," Riley said.
The Trojans' pass attack will be the focal point of their offense, but don't be surprised if Sanders has a big game vs. Missouri State.
Defensive Back DJ Harvey
USC desperately needed help in their secondary this offseason and it came in the form of Harvey. The Trojans also brought in UCF transfer Chasen Johnson to help out at cornerback, but Johnson is looking like he'll miss the season opener for USC with an injury.
That opens up the path for Harvey to start at cornerback alongside the other projected starter in DeCarlos Nicholson. Last season, Harvey had 58 tackles and four interceptions at San Jose State, proving he could produce if thrusted into a starting role.