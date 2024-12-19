USC Offensive Lineman Emmanuel Pregnon Will Not Transfer: Win For Lincoln Riley
The USC Trojans have been seeing a lot of roster defections to the transfer portal in recent days. However, they just retained one of the most important pieces to the offense for next season.
Newly-named USC offensive line coach Zach Hanson announced during his first media availbility session since being promoted from tight ends coach that Emmanuel Pregnon will be back for the Trojans next season. It is a huge win for USC head coach Lincoln Riley as it gives him at least three lineman with starting experience. The second team All-Big Ten selection is also expected to play for USC in the Las Vegas Bowl vs. Texas A&M on Dec. 27.
"Excited to have him back," Hanson said. "Made tremendous strides this last year. Looking for him to do the same this upcoming year and get that NFL Draft grade up and hopefully go get drafted high in the draft next year."
It's huge news for USC and Hanson as the Trojans recently named Hanson as the offensive line coach after Josh Henson departed to be the offensive coordinator at Purdue. Pregnon is slated to be one of the true anchors on the team alongside tackle Elijah Paige and guard Alani Noa.
Pregnon was projected to be one of the Trojans' top NFL prospects. He even accepted an invitation to the East-West Shrine Bowl in November in anticipation of getting ready for the 2025 NFL draft, but decided to forgo the postseason all-star game in lieu of another year at USC.
The team's starting left guard allowed zero sacks across over 800 snaps throughout the regular season. Pregnon was the Trojans' best pass protector this year and had a 72.2 pass blocking grade, per Pro Football Focus. His 68.9 run blocking grade was the third among USC's offensive linemen.
With the return of Pregnon, it allows the Trojans to focus their attention to other key positions in the transfer portal other than offensive line. Although USC is losing Jonah Monheim to graduation and Mason Murphy to the transfer portal, the foundation of the position group for next season seems to shaping up well with both guards and a tackle coming back.
USC also received more good news with edge rusher Braylan Shelby also announcing that he will be back to the Trojans for next season. It's a big boost to USC's front seven, a unit within the team that will look to re-tool in the transfer portal.
