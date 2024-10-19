USC Trojans Offensive Lineman Emmanuel Pregnon Allowed Zero Sacks Through 6 Games
A common critique of the unranked USC Trojans this season has been the offensive line. USC quarterback Miller Moss has been under immense pressure this season, but it is not the entire offensive line. USC Trojans offensive lineman, Emmanuel Pregnon has been having a stellar season.
Pregnon has not allowed a sack or a quarterback hit this season through 258 pass-block snaps. Pregnon is one of four Power-Four offensive linemen to achieve that this year. While Miller may continue to play under pressure this season, Pregnon is stepping up each game.
Pregnon spoke to the media before the week eight matchup against the Maryland Terrapins. The offensive lineman spoke about how he has improved his game and stepped up as a leader this season.
“I feel like I’ve taken more of a leadership role,” Pregnon said. “Becoming an older guy, you know, you kind of got to fill those shoes from, you know, the past and previous people that have left.”
Pregnon transferred to USC from Wyoming in the fall of 2023. He came to USC ready to play. He saw action in all 13 games in his first season with the Trojans, starting in 12. This season, Pregnon is a veteran starter. Although there have been some issues along the offensive line, the senior is a bright spot.
“I feel like we’re getting better every week,” Pregnon said. “Just reiterating the standard that we have as O-Line and what we want to become and grow to become. So that’s something that we always remind each other of.”
Pregnon is a dedicated player who spoke about what football means to him on “Only USC.”
“It’s more like a life. It teaches you about life. About situations, what you’re supposed to do in situations, and um, how to overcome them,” Pregnon said. “Sometimes things don’t go your way, but you got to, you know, you got to change things and fix things in order for them to go your way.”
The USC Trojans are 3-3 heading into week eight. They are just 1-3 in Big Ten conference play. This is not where the Trojans expected to be at this point of the season. Pregnon, and the rest of the Trojans, are looking to overcome a difficult start to the season. There is a lot to fix on the field, but Pregnon has turned into a leader, set to help the younger players learn from the losses and struggles on the field.
“You can tell yourself I lost a game I suck. Or you can say, 'Hey I lost the game; how did I lose this game?' What do I need to do to fix that so it don’t happen again and make those changes in order to become a better player, and help your team win,” Pregnon said.
There is still a whole other half of the season to go. Pregnon and the rest of the Trojans are ready to turn things around and be a dominant team.
The USC Trojans and Maryland Terrapins will kick off at 1 p.m. PT at SECU Stadium.
