USC Trojans Land Georgia Bulldogs Transfer Portal Defensive Lineman Jah Jarrett
The USC Trojans are working hard to bring in players through the transfer portal. USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans lost many defensive players from their 2024 roster, making it a major focus for them. Georgia Bulldogs transfer defensive lineman Jamaal “Jah” Jarrett has committed to USC.
Jarrett committed to the USC Trojans on Saturday, and the defensive lineman has three remaining years of eligibility. Georgia recruited Jarrett as a four-star player. He is transferring as a three-star player. Per the On3 Industry Rankings, he is the No. 15 defensive lineman and the No. 211 player in the portal.
Jarrett spent two seasons with the Bulldogs before entering the portal. In 2023, he only appeared in five games, and 11 games as a reserve defensive lineman in 2024. In two seasons, Jarrett has recorded nine total tackles. Despite playing in more games in 2024, he saw limited snaps. Given his lack of playing time, Jarrett entered the NCAA transfer portal.
Despite the lack of playing time, Georgia coach Kirby Smart had high praise for how Jarrett has developed, noting his weight is an issue.
“His weight has been up and down. I think it’s something that he knows and he’s trying to work on. He has moments – flashes – of being able to help us,” Smart said following Georgia’s first scrimmage in the fall. “I think he’s getting better. He’s more dependable. He has a little more stamina but there’s still an area for improvement that he’s got to be able to play more consecutive snaps.”
Jarrett will not be able to step right in and start, he will need to work hard and earn the role. On3’s Jake Rowe reiterated that Jarrett has the potential, but weight is an issue.
“The weight is an ongoing issue, though. He just doesn’t seem to be one of those guys who is going to move well enough to play major snaps unless he can get his weight below 340 and keep it there,” Rowe said. “He was going to get a shot at becoming the starting nose tackle but it also seemed as if Nnamdi Ogboko, a true freshman, was gaining some ground. Jarrett is a fiery competitor and a fresh start may be just what he needs.”
Jarrett never realized his full potential with the Georgia Bulldogs but could with the USC Trojans. He has also dealt with off-the-field issues, and a fresh start with a new team may be just what he needs.
USC defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn’s unit was hit hard through the portal with the number of losses. Jarrett has the chance to earn significant playing time with the Trojans. This is the Trojans' second big commitment in one week. Defensive lineman Keeshawn Silver committed to USC on Dec. 19. Adding two defensive linemen so far was crucial for the Trojans.
The Trojans have brought in four players through the portal. In addition to Jarrett and Silver, the Trojans brought in cornerback DJ Harvey and running back Eli Sanders. Riley and the staff still have work to do. USC has lost 19 players in the portal since it officially opened on Dec. 9. Six players were from the defensive line.
