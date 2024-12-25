USC Trojans Land Transfer Portal Kicker Caden Chittenden From UNLV Rebels
Last offseason, the USC Trojans utlilized the transfer portal to find their starting kicker in Georgia Southern transfer Michael Lantz. This year, USC head coach Lincoln Riley used the portal again to find another kicker, this time picking up UNLV transfer Caden Chittenden.
Chittenden was named as the Mountain West Freshman of the Year and made 24 of 30 field goals with his longest being from 52 yards in his true freshman season.
This is the second consecutive year that the Trojans have poached the Mountain West Freshman of the Year. Last year, USC picked up UNLV quarterback Jayden Maiava, who was the 2023 award winner.
Chittenden was named as a 247Sports freshman All-American, a Lou Groza Award semi-finalist and first team All-Mountain West. He is the sixth transfer portal pickup that the Trojans have made and the second special teams portal pickup after Valparaiso transfer punter Joseph Johnson.
This leaves USC with two solid options at placekicker for next season with Ryon Sayeri, a fellow true freshman kicker on scholarship as well. Sayeri did not see the field this season as Lantz handled all the kicking duties for the Trojans.
Chittenden was pursued by USC coming out of high school. He attended Faith Lutheran High School in Nevada, and was offered by the Trojans but ultimately ended up signing with his hometown school in UNLV.
MORE: USC Trojans Wide Receiver Transfer Zachariah Branch Predicted To Georgia Bulldogs
MORE: Minnesota Vikings' Sam Darnold Breaks Multiple NFL Records, Beats Seattle Seahawks
MORE: USC Trojans To Upset Texas A&M Aggies? Las Vegas Bowl Prediction, Betting Odds
Chittenden figures to slot into the long term plans for the Trojans considering he has three years of eligibility remaining.
USC continues to be on the slower side of the transfer portal cycle with only four non-special teams players picked up. However, Riley and staff have made it a point of emphasis to use the portal to pick up key positions of need.
The Trojans had a glaring hole along the defensive front with Gavin Meyer, Nate Clifton, and Bear Alexander all departing the team. USC acquired two defensive linemen from the portal in the form of Kentucky transfer Keeshawn Silver and Georgia transfer Jah Jarrett. Both players should see a sizable amount of snaps.
Coming into the program is also New Mexico transfer running back Eli Sanders, who will be the Trojans' starting running back come 2025. Another addition to the defensive side of the ball is San Jose State cornerback DJ Harvey. The Trojans are losing a lot of talent on the back end due to graudation, Harvey could easily find himself in the starting unit.
One position that the Trojans will need to address is wide receiver, especially after losing Zachariah Branch, Duce Robinson, and Kyron Hudson to the portal.
MORE: Kliff Kingsbury: Chicago Bears Next Head Coach? Caleb Williams Reunion
MORE: USC Trojans Recruit Matai Tagoa'i Signs Historic NIL Deal With Bitcoin
MORE: USC Trojans Transfer Portal: Keeshawn Silver Commits USC over Bill Belichick, UNC
MORE: USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley Biggest Transfer Portal Losers In College Football?