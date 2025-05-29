Which USC Trojans Transfers, Highly-Touted Recruits Are Pushing Position Battles?
The USC Trojans had a majority of its 2025 recruiting class on campus this spring, headlined by five-star quarterback Husan Longstreet and five-star defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart, and 12 players they signed during the winter transfer portal window.
USC began to welcome the rest of its recruiting class and four more transfers this past weekend as they prepare to begin summer workouts.
Four-star running back Harry Dalton joins a deep and talented backfield led by New Mexico transfer Eli Sanders, Waymond Jordan, the No. 1 ranked JUCO running back this past cycle and sophomore Bryan Jackson. Dalton, a high school quarterback, is making the transition to running back at the next level.
The Virginia native recorded 5,939 passing yards and 67 passing touchdowns and 5,143 rushing yards and 93 rushing touchdowns in his high school career. Dalton is one of two running backs USC signed in the 2025 cycle, joining three-star Riley Wormley. It’s highly unlikely Dalton receives significant playing time in the fall at running back. Although, his skillset as a quarterback could be useful in goal line or short yardage situations.
At receiver, the Trojans return it’s top two targets from last season in juniors Ja’Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon, but what about the rest of the room?
USC is adding three pass-catchers in Utah transfer Zacharyus Williams and four-stars Tanook Hines and Romero Ison. Williams had emerged as the Utes “WR1” during spring practice according to coach Kyle Whittingham.
The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Southern California native Williams is primed for a breakout campaign as a sophomore. Hines and Ison will have an opportunity with fellow four-star Corey Simms, who was on campus this spring, to carve out a role on the two-deep depth chart.
USC will have a highly competitive receiver battle during fall camp. Boise State transfer Prince Strachan is a heavy favorite to start alongside Lane on the outside. The 6-foot-5 receiver has appeared in 28 games over the past two seasons with the Broncos. Trojans coach Lincoln Riley raved about redshirt freshman Xavier Jordan, a former top 100 recruit in the 2024 cycle, multiple times this spring. Senior Jay Fair is also on the roster, he appeared in eight games last season.
Defensive line is perhaps the biggest strength of the Trojans roster and they will get two more additions in three-stars Gus Cordova and Jadyn Ramos. Two players from the Lone Star State that far outplayed their recruiting ranking during their senior season.
Cordova registered 18.5 sacks, seven of which came in the playoffs playing in the 6A division, the highest level of football in Texas. Ramos registered 18 sacks and 36.5 tackles for loss of his own. Both will have an uphill battle to find early playing time in a crowded defensive line room, but their ability to rush the passer cannot be ignored and something the Trojans are in desperate need of.
USC is adding some much-needed depth in the linebacker room. Ta’Mere Robinson comes over from Penn State, after appearing in 14 games last season for the Nittany Lions. Four-star Matai Tagoa’i and three-star AJ Tuitele may not receive a ton of playing time at linebacker, but expect them to be significant contributors on special teams.
New linebackers coach Rob Ryan has raved about Eric Gentry and sophomore Desman Stephens every chance he gets. Those two will start in the fall. Redshirt freshman Jadyn Walker had an excellent spring after missing a majority of last season with a shoulder injury. Redshirt senior Anthony Beavers has converted to full-time linebacker after previously playing a hybrid safety role. Robinson will work into two-deep rotation.
Sophomore cornerback Chasen Johnson’s journey to USC over the last six months has been a wild one. Johnson originally entered the winter transfer portal and committed to USC, before flipping to SMU two days later and signing with them. However, Johnson decided to return to UCF, where he went through spring practice, before reentering the spring portal and signing with USC.
Johnson was appeared in 12 games, including four starts last season under cornerback coach Trovon Reed at UCF. Reed joined the Trojans staff in January.
Five-star cornerback RJ Sermons reclassified from the 2026 class to the 2025 class last week. The Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) product will compete this weekend in the CIF State Track and Field Championships in the 200 meters, take a summer course next month and officially enroll at USC on July 14.
Johnson and Sermons will join a wide-open cornerback battle. All three of the Trojans starting cornerbacks from last season have moved. Redshirt seniors DeCarlos Nicholson, DJ Harvey and Prophet Brown have been considered the favorites to start across the board, but will face tough competition from a young, but very talented group of cornerbacks.
Redshirt freshman Marcelles Williams is the first name that would come to mind. The former four-star cornerback was a four-year star at national powerhouse St. John Bosco (Calif.). He was a standout during spring practice the last two seasons. Redshirt freshman Braylan Conley and freshman Trestin Castro and James Johnson will compete for playing time.
Redshirt junior safety Kamari Ramsey is the only returning starter in the Trojans secondary. Redshirt senior Bishop Fitzgerald joined USC in the winter transfer portal and is a plug-and-play starter. Junior Christian Pierce will be the third safety.
So, the competition begins for that fourth spot. Sophomore Kennedy Urlacher, the son of eight-time All-Pro linebacker Brian Urlacher comes over from Notre Dame in the spring portal. Three-star Kendarius Reddick joins the rest of the Trojans 2025 recruiting class. They will battle redshirt freshman Marquis Gallegos, a former four-star recruit to be a part of the two-deep.