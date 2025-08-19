USC Trojans Trending For Four-Star Defensive Line Recruit Marcus Fakatou?
Ever since the arrival of general manager Chad Bowden, the USC Trojans have shifted their recruiting strategy to focus on reeling in the top in-state talent. The shift in strategy has paid off as the Trojans have landed one of the top recruits from California in the 2026 recruiting cycle with the commitment of five-star tight end Mark Bowman.
In the 2028 recruiting cycle, the Trojans have caught the attention of four-star defensive lineman Marcus Fakatou, one of the top in-state recruits in the cycle.
USC Pursuing Top In-State Recruit
Fakatou spoke with Rivals about his recruitment, which is extremely early in the procress as enters his sophomore season. He said the Trojans have stood out because of his relationship with a pair of USC defensive coaches.
“The thing over there is coach Nua and coach Dogg,” Fakatou said. “They’re always texting me every day which also plays a big part because I also want to go to a school that welcomes me and makes me feel like family.”
One of the top overall recruits in the 2028 cycle, Fakatou is ranked as the No. 1 defensive lineman and No. 3 player in the country according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings. He holds an astonishing 28 offers before the start of his sophomore campaign. That number could easily balloon up to 30 offers before he signs.
In addition to the Trojans, Fakatou is being recruited by Notre Dame and Ohio State, and both programs are threats to the Trojans for his services. However, Rivals' Recruiting Prediction Machine favors the Trojans in Fakatou's recruitment, giving the Men of Troy a 38.3 percent chance of landing the four-star recruit.
There is a long ways until Fakatou makes a final decison, but the Trojans have made a solid first impression on the Alaska native. If they are able to keep a strong presence in his recruitment, it will be hard to find another program that could compete with them for Fakatou.
Trojans' Activity In The 2028 Recruiting Cycle
Fakatou isn't the only in-state recruit that is among the Trojans' top targets in the cycle.
Four-star athlete Gaige Weddle, son of former NFL star Eric Weddle, has emerged as one of the best players in the recruiting cycle and has caught the eye of USC coach Lincoln Riley. Weddle is the No. 1 athlete and No. 20 player in the country according to Rivals industry Rankings. He plays quarterback from his dad at Rancho Bernardo as well as safety and holds an offer from the Trojans.
One of the best four-star offensive lineman in the country, Elisha Muller is ranked as the No. 2 interior offensive lineman and No. 37 player in the country. He is the No. 3 player in the state and Rivals' RPM gives the Trojans a 9.9 percent chance of landing Muller.