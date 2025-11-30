All Trojans

USC’s Lincoln Riley To Address Benching of Makai Lemon, Ja’Kobi Lane

The No. 17 USC Trojans are hosting the UCLA Bruins in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the final regular season game of the year. While USC trails UCLA, star wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane did not play in the first quarter.

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley meets with wife Caitlin and daughers Sloan and Stella following the victory against the Northwestern Wildcats at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The No. 17 USC Trojans are hosting the UCLA Bruins for the final regular season game of the year.

The Trojans got off to a good start, with running back King Miller finding the end zone on their opening drive to make it 7-0 USC. However, on this opening drive, Trojans star wide receivers Ja'Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon were not in. Filling in were receivers Jay Fair and Zacharyus Williams.

No Makai Lemon Or Ja'Kobi Lane In First Quarter

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) is congratulated by wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) after catching a touchdown pass in the first half at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

While the Trojans were the 20.5 point favorite, per ESPN BET entering the game, there was no on-field sighting of Lemon or Lane seen in the first quarter of play. Lincoln Riley told the NBC broadcast team at halftime that he would address this decision after the game.

Both Lemon and Lane have been elite for coach Lincoln Riley's offense this season, with Lemon earning a spot as a Biletnikoff Finalist, awarded to the nation's best wide receiver.

Lane was injured leading up to the Georgia Southern game, and had a slower start getting back to full speed. During the Notre Dame game, Lane's 111 receiving yards and a touchdown helped jump start the back half of his season.

Through nine games, Lemon has 1,124 receiving yards on 78 receptions, 10 receiving touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns. For Lane, he's recorded 693 receiving yards on 46 receptions and four touchdowns.

Lane has played exceptional with a deep ball from quarterback Jayden Maiava, especially with his height and wingspan. For Lemon, his athleticism and ability to move the chains after the catch has benefitted USC all season.

Since both are not injured, and both are arguably two of USC's best wide receivers, their reason for sitting out seems to be unknown.

Second Quarter Starts For Lemon and Lane

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) catches a pass for a touch down during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

After just one quarter, the Lane and Lemon both hopped back into lineup when USC got possession after UCLA scored their first touchdown. And of course, both are already benefitting the Trojans offense the minute they step in.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) talks to a coach before the game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Lemon and Lane had slower starts in the second quarter, with Lane recorded a 12-yard reception and Lemon still with no receptions. However, USC ran their reverse pass trick play with Lemon, which resulted in a two-yard gain.

USC Trailing UCLA in Second Half

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Jalen Berger (0) carries the ball against Southern California Trojans safety Kennedy Urlacher (28) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The 3-8 UCLA Bruins led the 8-3 Trojans by a score of 10-7 at halftime. With the third quarter winding down, the Bruins are still hanging on to this lead. This UCLA team has lost their past four games and is led by a interim coach in Tim Skipper.

It would be a disastrous loss for USC coach Lincoln Riley and his team. Just a week ago, USC was in the thick of the College Football Playoff race.

Teddy King is a reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Teddy graduated from Ole Miss with a B.A. in Journalism. She has experience in both on-site NFL production, including New Orleans Saints games and Super Bowl LIX, as well as in-studio soccer coverage with UEFA Euro Cup and Conmebol Copa America Cup with FOX Sports. During her time at Ole Miss, Teddy spent three years writing for the student-run newspaper, The Daily Mississippian, before transitioning into Sports Editor her senior year of college where she covered the First Round of the NCAA Tournament for Ole Miss Men’s Basketball in Milwaukee. She was also featured on The Paul Finebaum Show as a guest correspondent to discuss the 2024 Ole Miss football season — analyzing offense, defense and strength of schedule. Teddy’s role with USC Trojans On SI allows her to combine two of her favorite things: storytelling with sports.

