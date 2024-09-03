USC Trojans Unsung Heroes? Meet Stars Of Revamped Secondary
After struggling throughout a majority of the 2023 season, the USC Trojans secondary bounced back in a big way. Multiple times throughout the Trojans' 27-20 week one win over LSU, members of the secondary made play after play. With the revamped coaching staff and influx of new talent, all eyes were on how improved the unit would play on Sunday night.
1. Tackling, tackling, tackling
The leading tackler for the game was Kamari Ramsey with nine tackles, five of them being solo. Ramsey was all over the field and instrumental in containing explosive plays from LSU. The Trojans struggled to tackle at the third level of the defense the past two years, to the point where reporters asked USC head coach Lincoln Riley if players were taught to strip the ball instead of bringing players to the ground after the 2022 Pac-12 Championship game loss to Utah. Fellow defensive backs, Jaylin Smith and Akili Arnold registered six and five tackles, respectively. Smith in particular made crucial plays late in the second half to curb the Tigers' comeback attempt. The Trojans defensive staff preached physicality all off-season, and on Sunday night, the proof was in the pudding.
2. Rotations and snaps
Earlier in the fall camp, USC defensive back coach Doug Belk said that he wants a lot of his players to get in game.
“At least, hopefully, eight to ten (defensive backs) a week, and I'm not talking special teams, I’m talking actual defensive snaps.” Belk said.
The Trojans managed to get 10 defensive backs in against LSU and that is not including the special teams snaps that Zion Branch played in. With Ramsey and Arnold securing nearly every-down spots in the secondary, it was mainly a rotation at the cornerback positions. It makes sense given the load of talent at the position. However, DeCarlos Nicholson and John Humphrey, two transfers who came to USC with high expectations, didn't see the field nearly as much as expected. It will be interesting to see how the Trojans will rotate their defensive backs against a much inferior opponent in Utah State.
3. Adjustments
Another big gripe that Trojan fans had with the defense over the past few seasons was the lack of adjustments made. In the first half, the Trojans secondary was getting beat by the Tigers best receiving threat, Kyren Lacy. Lacy ended the first half with seven receptions for 94 yards and one touchdown.
It took all of 20 minutes for the Trojans to find the adjustments necessary during the half and Lacy finished the game with the same statline he ended with in the first half. The Trojans’ secondary held Lacy to zero catches in the second half with LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier targeting Lacy only twice, in what was a physically-imposing half by the unit.
The secondary unit forced the Tigers to run the ball for the majority of the second half as Nussmeier only attempted 14 passes compared to the 24 attempts in the first half.
The Trojans also held Nussmeier to just 113 yards in the air during the second half with as the Tigers managed to put together their only touchdown drive of the second half during the middle of the third quarter.
