USC Trojans vs LSU Tigers: Instant Reaction, Zachariah Branch Undeniable Talent
The highly touted season-opening contest between the nationally ranked USC Trojans and LSU Tigers delivered on its promise to be entertaining. In the past, USC has not shied away from playing big games to start their trek into regular-season play. This opener was unique in the fact that it was not only played at neutral site Allegiant Stadium, it was also played on a Sunday evening. With a new-look defensive staff and momentum on the recruiting trail, the Trojans entered the season with a bustling energy around the program.
Very rarely do college football games get that kind of standalone spotlight. You see college games played on every other day of the week all the time, but Sundays have been, and will continue to be, reserved for the National Football League. In any event, The Trojans took the field with the entire country watching. Here are my immediate thoughts following the game.
Rapid Reaction:
USC defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn opened the game showing a multitude of looks from a schematic standpoint, just as he promised. On the first drive alone Lynn showed multiple fronts, deployed and boundary corner blitz, and a middle backer pressure that caused a turnover on downs on fourth and goal.
All-American wide receiver/returner Zachariah Branch made an undeniable impact on the game every time he touched the ball. Getting him touches was a focus for the Trojan staff coming in and they got him involved early and often. Branch only touched the ball twice in the second half and one was on kick return. Feeding him consistently will need to continue to be a focus to make the game easier.
Veteran offensive lineman Jonah Monheim made the switch to full-time center over the off-season. He was solid in action against an SEC front with a renewed depth of talent. While the offensive line is clearly still a work in progress, Monheim will be a worthy anchor in the middle. He did a fantastic job picking up star LSU LB Harold Perkins Jr in blitz pickup.
Outside of blitzes and simulated pressure packages, the Trojans struggled to generate a consistent pass rush against the vaunted Tigers offensive line. It’s an area they’ll certainly need to improve, but the Trojans won’t play many offensive lines, if any as good as the Tigers again this season.
The defense did a noticeably better job of being gap-disciplined, tackling in space, and swarming to the ball as a whole. The second drive of the game displayed all three in the sequence leading up to getting off the field. Sustaining it for four quarters will be the new goal soon, but for now, it’s a marked improvement.
The Trojans pass catchers did a great job of making difficult catches to help their first year starter Miller Moss at quarterback ease into the game. Most notably the ridiculous catches by WR Kyron Hudson on the Trojans' initial and final scoring drives. You can’t rely upon those plays consistently, but they’ve certainly helped.
Transfer DB's Jaylin Smith, Kamari Ramsey, and Akili Arnold both made impressive tackles in space on money downs. It’s those types of consistent plays that Trojan defense has been missing.
The third quarter is where you saw the separation in the trenches start to take shape. Even on USC scoring drives and drives where they made defensive stops, there was a clear advantage up front. The Trojans look improved defensively, but the depth will need upgrading. Offensively, Miller Moss' decisiveness helped spell the men up front against pressure looks.
An early fourth-quarter drive where USC had to burn two timeouts and then turned the ball over on downs could've been a critical mistake. With the game tied at 20-20 and 1:47 remaining, the Trojans only had one timeout left.
The Trojan offense responded to that adversity by ripping off an eight-play, 75-yard drive capped with a Woody Marks touchdown run to take a 27-0 lead that would be the clincher. That's the type of fearlessness that changes programs.
Miller Moss? Tough as nails. Period. D'Anton Lynn? Great start.
