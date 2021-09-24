USC vs. Oregon State: Three Offensive Players To Know

The USC Trojans take on the Oregon State Beavers on September 25 at 7:30 PM PT. This is the Trojans fourth game of their 2021 season, and first home game without head coach Clay Helton.

Three Offensive Players To Watch: USC Trojans

Quarterback- Kedon Slovis

Slovis is coming off a neck injury which he acquired at Washington State. With Jaxson Dart being presumably out for Saturday's contest with a torn meniscus, it will be up to the third-year vet to lead his team to victory.

To date, Slovis has thrown for 487 yards with three touchdowns with one interception this season, he will look to increase those stats this weekend.

The Entire Offensive Line

The Trojans offensive line struggled last weekend, which resulted in two of USC's quarterbacks suffering injuries. Coach Clay McGuire said that the units performance "[was] not good enough", and has high expectations for his players come Saturday. This position group is definitely one to watch.

Running Back - Keaontay Ingram

Texas transfer Keaontay Ingram played a smaller role for the Trojans offense last weekend, only tallying seven carries on 16 yards. Expect the powerful tailback to play a bigger role against Oregon State and revive USC's run game.

Three Offensive Players To Watch: Oregon State Beavers

Quarterback - Chance Nolan

Nolan has been a huge asset for the Beavers offense since taking over as QB1. He has limited mistakes and put up strong passing numbers going 45-of-64 with 634 yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions. Expect the redshirt sophomore to fire on all cylinders Saturday night.,

Running Back - B.J. Baylor

Baylor played a big role in OSU's 42-0 win over Idaho last Saturday finishing the day with 11 carries for 69 yards and two touchdowns. To date this season he has amassed 38 carries for 264 yards with seven touchdowns, and will look to maintain his hot streak in Southern California.

Wide Receiver - Trevon Bradford

Bradford leads the team with 12 receptions, and is a talented wide receiver for the Oregon State Beavers. He picked up five catches at Purdue, six against Hawaii and one vs. Idaho. Expect big plays from him on Saturday.

