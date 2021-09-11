September 11, 2021
Publish date:

Game Day Hub: USC vs. Stanford

Betting odds, offensive/defensive breakdowns, and more.
Author:

No. 14 USC hosts unranked Stanford to open Pac-12 conference play at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Below is everything you need to know ahead of this highly anticipated matchup. 

USC vs. Stanford

Date: Saturday, September 11, 2021

Time: 7:30 pm PT Kickoff

Location: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles Calif.

Watch: FOX

Listen: AM 790 KABC Radio

Click for more info on the following:

- How To Watch: USC vs. Stanford 

- USC vs. Stanford: Three Offensive Players to Know

- USC vs. Stanford: Three Defensive Players to Know

- USC WR Expected to Contribute Significantly vs. Stanford

- USC vs. Stanford Betting Odds

- Stanford Makes a Drastic Change to Offense Ahead of USC Game

- USC vs. Stanford: 10 Things To Know

- Three Things USC Must Improve on Before Stanford 

-----



