How To Watch USC Trojans vs. Iowa In A Must-Win Game
The No. 17 USC Trojans are still in contention for a College Football Playoff appearance, but must continue to win. USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans will next face the No. 21 Iowa Hawkeyes in a crucial matchup to keep their CFP hopes alive.
How to Watch
When: Saturday, November 15 at 12:30 p.m. PT.
Where: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California
TV Broadcast: Big Ten Network
Radio Call: ESPN LA 710
Betting Odds
The USC Trojans are 6.5-point favorites against the Iowa Hawkeyes on FanDuel Sportsbook. The moneyline for USC is -260, and the point total is set at 48.5.
USC’s Offense To Face Toughest Defense Yet
The USC Trojans have a talented offense that is performing at a high level, but will face a tough Iowa defense. Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava is leading the offense to much success, and will have to play well for all four quarters against the Hawkeyes.
Maiava has the second-highest QBR in the nation (90.7) and is coming off a big game against the Northwestern Wildcats. Maiava has passed for 2,614 yards and 17 touchdowns this season. He is averaging 9.7 yards per completion, setting up the offense for success to move down the field.
Maiava has thrown just six interceptions and has used his legs to extend plays, being sacked nine times. He has racked up 113 rushing yards and six touchdowns, helping lead the Trojans to big plays.
Maiava’s top target is wide receiver Makai Lemon. Lemon leads the team with 937 yards and seven touchdown receptions. Wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane has also been creating big plays for the offense, totalling 520 receiving yards and four touchdowns. The two receivers are a dynamic duo who can help the Trojans score against a tough Hawkeyes' defense.
The Trojans are running the ball at a high level, but will be facing a physical Iowa defense. With injuries to running backs Waymond Jordan and Eli Sanders, freshman King Miller has had to step up for the offense. Miller leads the team with 636 rushing yards and five touchdowns.
USC’s Defense Must Step Up
USC’s defense has been inconsistent this season, notably with the struggles to finish tackles and challenges with communication in the secondary. This has led to big plays by opponents and is a reason for USC's two losses this year.
The Trojans’ defense will have to make a big stand against the Hawkeyes with the possibility of a close game. To win, USC will have to play at a high level on all phases.
The Trojans' defense is led by linebacker Eric Gentry, who leads the team with 61 tackles. He also has three sacks and five forced fumbles. Gentry has been a big player this season and has a chance to lead the team to much success.
Alongside Gentry is linebacker Desman Stephens II, who is stepping up each week, helping the defense make big stops. Stephens totals 53 tackles, the second most on the team.
Iowa Hawkeyes To Put Up A Fight
The Iowa Hawkeyes will be a tough opponent for the Trojans. The Hawkeyes are coming off a loss against the No. 8 Oregon Ducks, but they kept it close.
The Hawkeyes are led by quarterback Mark Gronowski, who has 1,084 passing yards, five touchdowns, and four interceptions. Gronowski is a threat in the run game as well, with 338 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns. Hawkeyes' wide receiver Sam Phillips leads the team with 216 yards.
The offense heavily uses the ground game, and it will be crucial for the Trojans to stop the run early. Iowa running back Kamari Moulton leads the team with 522 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Iowa has one of the top defenses in college football, and it will put Riley’s offense to the test. The Hawkeyes are coming off a game holding the Ducks to just 18 points, despite Oregon having one of the most explosive offenses. Iowa ranks No. 4 in the nation for points allowed per game, while USC ranks No. 3 in points scored per game.
Iowa linebacker Karson Sharar leads the team with 56 total tackles. Defensive lineman Max Llewellyn leads the team with six sacks, and it will be crucial for Maiava to get the ball out quickly to avoid a loss of yards.
USC vs. Iowa Prediction
It will be a close game, but the USC Trojans will defeat the Iowa Hawkeyes, 23-20.
After USC faces the Iowa Hawkeyes, the Trojans will travel to Autzen Stadium to take on the No. 8 Oregon Ducks on Saturday, Nov. 22.
