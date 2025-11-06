What The Advanced Analytics Predict For USC vs. Northwestern
The No. 19 USC Trojans are back in Los Angeles following a road win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers and will face the Northwestern Wildcats. It’s a short week and kickoff between the Trojans and Wildcats will be on Friday, Nov. 1 at 6 p.m. PT. The game will be broadcast on FOX.
Do the analytics favor USC coach Lincoln Riley’s team?
USC vs. Northwestern Preview, FPI Prediction
ESPN’s Football Power Index gives the Trojans a 90.8 percent chance to beat the visiting Wildcats. USC has the fourth highest rating in the Big Ten at 18.9. Northwestern is 11th at 3.0.
The Trojans are coming off a much needed road victory against Nebraska. It was a defensive battle that USC came out on top by a final score of 21-17. It was just the third road win for USC since the beginning of the 2024 season.
The defense picked up the offense and quarterback Jayden Maiava to improve USC’s record to 6-2 on the season and 4-1 in Big Ten play. There is still a chance for the Trojans to make it into the 12-team College Football Playoff if they win their remaining four games.
Northwestern is off a bye week. Their last game, like USC, was on the road against Nebraska. The Wildcats lost a close one, falling 28-21. This ended their four-game winning streak. They are 5-3 overall this season and have a 3-2 record in Big Ten conference play.
The Wildcats are led by running back Caleb Komolafe. He has 124 carries for 608 yards and seven rushing touchdowns on the season including his 125 yards, two touchdown performance against Nebraska.
USC vs. Northwestern Betting Odds
USC is a 14-point home favorite against Northwestern according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Trojans have odds of -675 to win outright while the Wildcats are at +490. The current over/under is at 50.5 points.
USC vs. Northwestern Score Prediction
Three of USC's remaining four games will be at home. For USC to have any chance to make it to their first ever College Football Playoff, they have to win all of these. It begins with Northwestern on Friday night.
Northwestern is not going to roll over. They will aim to keep the ball on the ground and keep the ball away from the USC offense. The Trojans have more firepower and will have what hopes to be a good crowd behind them.
Quarterback Jayden Maiava will have a bounce back game and the defense will pick up where they left off last week. Trojans will win and just edge out a cover to improve to 7-2 on the season.
USC 34, Northwestern 17
