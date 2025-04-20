USC Trojans Transfer Portal: Linebackers Ta’Mere Robinson, Gary Bryant III Visit
Former Penn State linebacker Ta’Mere Robinson made the trip out west to visit the USC Trojans this weekend.
Robinson, a Pittsburgh native was a four-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting cycle. He appeared in 15 games over the past two seasons with the Nittany Lions, primarily on special teams. Robinson will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.
The Trojans have targeted several linebackers since the spring transfer portal window officially opened on Wednesday, April 16. USC has already added to the defense with former Notre Dame safety Kennedy Urlacher committing on Saturday.
Former South Dakota all-conference linebacker Gary Bryant III is also on campus this weekend for a visit. Bryant had a breakout campaign in 2024, where totaled 103 total tackles, including four for loss and two interceptions.
Former Boise State linebacker Andrew Simpson is expected to visit USC sometime in the near future. Simpson was a three-star recruit in the 2021 cycle coming out of St. John Bosco (Calif.), a premier high school less than 20 miles from the Trojans campus.
Simpson has appeared in 40 games, including 25 starts over the past three seasons for Broncos, registering 141 total tackles, including 32 for loss, 12.5 sacks, eight passes defended, five forced fumbles and three interceptions.
Redshirt senior defensive lineman Kobe Pepe and redshirt freshman cornerback Marcelles Williams also come from the local school. 2026 three-star athlete Joshua Holland is committed to the Trojans.
USC has been thin at the linebacker position this spring. Senior Eric Gentry is the leader of the group. The Philadelphia native has appeared in 39 career games over the past four seasons.
Sophomore Desman Stephens has put together a good spring practice after appearing in all 13 games as a true freshman last season. The former four-star recruit in the 2024 cycle will continue to push for a starting position in the fall.
New linebackers coach Rob Ryan has raved about Gentry and Stephens numerous times since joining the Trojans staff in January.
“These guys are doing great, they’re handling everything … they’re coming downhill splattering people,” Ryan said.
Redshirt freshman Jadyn Walker has been impressive throughout spring practice after only playing in one game this past season while he covered from a shoulder injury.
“Jadyn’s been awesome,” said USC coach Lincoln Riley. “I think one of the real bright spots of spring. Not totally surprising, but he missed most of last year coming off the shoulder injury before he came in. Got to play a little for us, obviously played a little bit in the bowl game, started to ramp him up at practice at the end of the year and bowl practice last year.
“We were pretty impressed by how he just jumped in and was ready to go. His body has dramatically changed and he’s just come out here more confident. No question he’s gonna help this football team a lot and he’s gonna be a really bright spot when you look at the future,” Riley continued.
The Trojans signed two linebackers in the 2025 recruiting cycle, four-star Matai Tagoa’i and three-star AJ Tuitele. Both won’t be on campus until the summer.
Tagoa’i is the No. 6 ranked linebacker according to the On3 Industry Rankings. The San Clemente (Calif.) product will need to continue filling out his 6-4 frame but will provide excellent depth in his first season and can contribute on special teams.
Tuitele was a late addition to the 2025 class. After initially signing with Washington State during the early signing period, the Las Vegas native was granted a release. He then signed with the Trojans on national signing day in February.
Depth in front seven was an issue for USC in 2024, something defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn would like to avoid this coming season.