23' QB Malachi Nelson Announces College Commitment

"In the end, it felt right," said Nelson about his college choice.

Five-star 2023 quarterback Malachi Nelson announced his college commitment to the Oklahoma Sooners on Sunday afternoon.

Nelson picked Oklahoma over top-ranked programs like Alabama, Florida State, LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State and USC. The Los Alamitos (Calif.) product had 26 total college offers. Nelson appeared on CBS Sports HQ to reveal his decision and said his comfortability with Lincoln Reily's staff factored into his commitment.

“It was just a special place,” Nelson told CBS Sports HQ. “When I finally got on campus, I felt really comfortable with the staff, the environment, just the vibe on campus. In the end, it felt right.” [247Sports]

Nelson told CBS Sports he had practically decided on the Sooners prior to his visit in June, but said that trip solidified his perspective on the program even more.

“I knew it was Oklahoma for me so I didn’t want to waste anyones time,” Nelson said. “That was a big reason why I wanted to commit early, I knew where I wanted to be so I didn’t feel the need to drag this out and waste anyone’s time or even my own. Plus I want to start building my recruiting class. I always said that was a big deal for me, I want to recruit and do all I can to help make this Oklahoma class special and I feel really good about that right now.” [247Sports]

Nelson, is one of the top two QBs in the 2023 class. He follows Arch Manning at the No. 2 spot. Manning ranks No. 1 overall.

