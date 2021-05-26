Can USC Swipe Elite OLB Devon Jackson From Other Power 5 Programs?

The USC Trojans have officially offered 2022 Burke (NE) outside linebacker Devon Jackson.

USC joined the pool of schools alongside Nebraska, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Auburn, Arizona State, Miami, LSU, Michigan State, Michigan and Indiana who are also campaigning for Jackson's commitment.

Jackson is 6-foot-2, 200-pounds and the No. 158 overall prospect according to 247Sports.

In February, Jackson took to social media to release his top five schools. The list included Texas A&M, ASU, Miami, Notre Dame and Oklahoma. However, 247Sports has Arizona State holding the highest odds of landing the four-star athlete.

If USC wants to land Jackson, Clay Helton and his staff must campaign hard for the Nebraska native. With five other dominant power five programs already on Jackson's radar, the Trojans will need to make a solid case if they want a chance at gaining his commitment.

According to FanNation's AllSooners, Jackson's "frame, productivity and athletic profile make him an enticing candidate to play the rush linebacker spot." Of course his positional fit will depend on which school he commits to, but Jackson isn't worried about solidifying a role at the college level.

He told FanNation's Irish Breakdown that, "he does not have a [positional] preference just yet but did note that he expects to compete at whichever position he's lined up at."

USC's 2022 class is currently ranked No. 24 in the nation. The Trojans currently hold five verbal commitments for the 2022 class which includes, CB Domani Jackson, CB Fabian Ross, TE Keyan Burnett, QB Devin Brown, and ILB Ty Kana.

