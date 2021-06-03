No. 1 Ranked Washington Prospect Schedules Visit With USC Trojans

The Trojans are wasting no time getting 2023 recruits on campus.

Five-star 2023 defensive lineman Jayden Wayne is expected to pay a visit to the USC Trojans.

The Lincoln (WA) prospect took to social media to release his schedule for the month of June. His visits are scheduled for the following dates:

- Texas - June 6

- Texas A&M - June 7

- TCU - June 8

- USC - June 16

- Notre Dame - June 19

- Michigan - June 20

- Florida - June 25

-Miami - June 26

- Oregon - TBD

- Penn State - TBD

- LSU - TBD

Wayne is regarded as one of the top talents in his class. He is 6'5", 240-pounds, and rated the No. 13 overall prospect and the No. 1 recruit out of Washington per 247Sports.

Although signing 2022 prospects is more of a priority, continuing to develop relationships with elite 2023 recruits is vital for the success longevity of the program. Wayne has close to 30 offers on the table, thus the Trojans will need to make a solid case if they want to win his commitment.

Other schools who have shown interest are Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Michigan, Miami, Oregon, Notre Dame, Texas, Utah, Washington and Penn State among others.

Currently, USC does not hold a commitment in the 2023 cycle. The Trojans now have six players commitment in the 2022 cycle, recently adding Bishop Alemany wide receiver Kevin Green Jr. to the mix.

[WATCH: 2022 WR Kevin Green Jr. Commits to USC]

----

You may also like:

[LOOK: USC Freshman Participate in Summer Workouts]

[READ: Dishonored Ex-USC Star Receives CFB HOF Nomination]

----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter: @claudette_mp

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

Subscribe on YOUTUBE!

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com