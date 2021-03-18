Two USC 21' Commits Named Team Captains

Two Mater Dei High School athletes have been named team captains for the 2021 shortened season.

USC commits WR Kyron-Ware Hudson and LB Raesjon Davis have been named team captains for Mater Dei High School's 2021 football season.

The school announced the news via Twitter citing, "These senior #3Stripers will carry on the Mater Dei Football traditions and lead the #Monarchs through this shortened season."

"Gentlemen, we thank you for your unwavering leadership and commend you for your commitment to our program and your teammates. \|/"

Ware-Hudson and Davis both committed to USC last cycle and will start their collegiate careers in the fall.

Ware-Hudson was originally committed to Oregon, but flipped to the Trojans back in November.

He ranked No. 8 on ESPN's 2021 Top Athletes list, and earned a four-star grade. The SI99 prospect, "Battles every play. Brings an alpha mentality to the boundary with additional experience as a box defender. Uses his strengths to blur deficiencies. Maximizes not only his own touches, but his teammate’s touches as well."

Raesjon Davis' commitment came more recently, in February.

The Mater Dei linebacker narrowed down his final five to LSU, Ohio State, Oregon, USC and Vanderbilt, but ultimately chose the Trojans.

Davis is ranked No. 6 on ESPN's 2021 Top Outside Linebackers list and will help beef up the Trojans defense alongside DE Korey Foreman and CB Ceyair Wight.

"Davis is a three-down linebacker ready to make big plays against today’s offenses. He can command extra attention as a pass-rusher and hold his own against a secondary wide receiver, tight end or running back in coverage. As he adds mass and gains experience inside, especially on early downs, he could blossom into the type of defensive signal-caller you can’t take off the football field." [SI All American]

