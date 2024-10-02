USC Basketball Recruiting: Son Of NBA Star Unveils Top Schools Including Trojans
USC head men's basketball coach Eric Musselman has emphasized a point of building the foundation of the program through the high school ranks. On Tuesday, Oct. 1, four-star shooting guard Kiyan Anthony announced his shortlist of his top three schools which featured Syracuse and Auburn along with the Trojans.
The Trojans currently sit with zero commits in the 2025 recruiting class as Musselman and the coaching staff spent the majority of the summer building the roster as the Trojans only returned Harrison Hornery from last year's roster.
Anthony is fresh off a visit from USC this past weekend as Musselman looks to make a splash for his first high school commitment as the USC head coach.
The four-star guard told 247Sports' Dushawn London that his visit to USC was well put-together.
"The visit was great and they really laid out my film, stats, and everything I did this summer," Anthony said. "You can tell they really planned for me to come on the visit and it wasn't something that was last minute. Coach (Eric) Musselman gets players drafted and in the lottery. They also produce players of my archetype and get them to the league."
He also mentioned to London that he has an early November date penciled in for his commitment announcement.
"I'm trying to commit the first week of November," he continued. "At this point, I'm just looking for my finalists to apply the ultimate pressure. Each of these schools text me, but I want them to let me know where I can fit in within the school, who else is coming at my position, and what they see for me."
The National Basketball Director at 247Sports, Eric Bossi, wrote that Anthony's offensive game is second-to-none in the class.
"At 6-foot-4, Anthony is a long and rangy two guard who, no surprise, is wired to score and to do so in bunches. A good, but not overwhelming, athlete, Anthony instead relies on his high level of skill and aggressiveness on the offensive end of the floor," Bossi wrote. While he can shoot open jumpers, Anthony is actually at his best while shooting contested shots -- particularly of the catch and shoot variety -- something that he undoubtedly learned from his accomplished father. "
If the Trojans were able to land Anthony's commitment, it would instantly jump them up to a top 30 class. It would also provide a nice foundation to the recruiting class. USC is also in hot pursuit of the No. 1 player in the class of 2025, AJ Dybansta as well as four-star Tounde Yessoufou.
