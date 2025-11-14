All Trojans

What Lincoln Riley Said About Adapting To Weather Conditions for Iowa Game

The No. 17 USC Trojans will take on the No. 21 Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday, Nov. 15, at 12:30 p.m. PT. The weather conditions at kickoff are set to be rainy, and ahead of the game, USC coach Lincoln Riley addressed the team's plan to adjust to the weather.

Angela Miele

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
The No. 17 USC Trojans and No. 21 Iowa Hawkeyes are facing off in a crucial matchup on Saturday afternoon. The game will be held at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, and the weather forecast could have a big impact on the game.

The game will kick off at 12:30 p.m. PT, and it is set to be a rainy game for the Trojans. Los Angeles is calling for a 100 percent chance of rain, which will start overnight and continue throughout the day. The rain could reach one to two inches.

How Weather Will Impact USC vs. Iowa

Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks on the field before a game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

One of the biggest things to watch during a game with rain is how the offense manages. The USC Trojans have a talented offense, but the team might have to rely on the run game more, with the possibility of the rain impacting the passing game. Even the run can be a challenge against a physical Iowa defense looking to force a fumble with a wet ball.

While speaking to the media ahead of the matchup, USC coach Lincoln Riley addressed the weather conditions for the game against Iowa. The team is preparing as much as they can to adapt to the conditions, down to whether the players wear gloves or not.

“I think you got to be aware of it from a just ball security standpoint. Obviously, holding on to a football that is wet is different. It's still very doable, but you got to be really good with your ball security,” Riley said

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“We try to have guys figure out throughout our practices when we simulate this, of are they a player that if it's wet conditions, wants to have gloves on or does not want to have be aware of it. Some guys obviously prefer to just take them off and just go go bare hands. Some guys still prefer and do a better job with gloves on. So we don't want to be making those decisions in moment,” Riley continued.

The Trojans have played through tough weather conditions already this season, notably when facing the No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Notre Dame was a tough team, and won the turnover battle and the game.

The Iowa Hawkeyes have a notably physical team, especially on the defensive side of the ball. The Iowa defense was already set to be a tough unit to test USC’s offense, but with the weather on top of it, the Trojans will have to be extra secure with the ball.

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) drops back to throw the ball in the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

“The second half of the Notre Dame game was pretty significant, to where it really started to affect even what we were calling. It's got to get pretty bad to be that way. The majority of these offensive guys, unless it's just a complete downpour. We feel like we can function very close to normally, even if it's wet,” Riley continued.

While Riley feels the Trojans can function as they have all season, with the rain set to be consistent, the team will have to be ready to adapt to the weather.

While the Trojans will still pass the ball, the run game could end up being prevalent. Trojans running back King Miller has had to step up in the wake of injuries to Waymond Jordon and Eli Sanders and has played at a high level. 

The freshman running back will be put to the test against the Hawkeyes, but he has the chance to make a statement. Miller has run for 636 yards and scored five rushing touchdowns.

The Trojans will still have passing plays, giving quarterback Jayden Maiava a chance to step up and help lead USC to a big win. Maiava has notably stepped up using his legs and will likely have to continue to do so against Iowa to keep the offense on the field. Maiava has scored six rushing touchdowns this season, and could run the ball often if the conditions are too poor to gain momentum passing.

What A Win Means For USC Trojans

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) talks with Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

The USC Trojans hold a 7-2 record entering the game against the Hawkeyes. With a win, the Trojans will keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive, but a loss would likely take USC out of the running. 

After USC plays Iowa, the Trojans will travel to face the No. 8 Oregon Ducks then return home to close out the season against the UCLA Bruins. The Trojans will likely have to win all three games to keep their playoff hopes alive, which means USC will have to step up in the poor weather conditions on Saturday.

The No. 17 USC Trojans and No. 21 Iowa Hawkeyes will kick off at 12:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, Nov. 15.

