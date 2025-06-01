LIVE Score Updates: USC Trojans vs. Saint Mary’s In Corvallis Regional
The No. 3 USC Trojans baseball team kicked off the NCAA Tournament with an upset win against the No. 2 TCU Horned Frogs, 13-1. The Trojans are moving on to face the No. 4 Saint Mary’s Gaels on Saturday at 6 p.m. PT.
USC is heading into the game with a 36-21 overall record. The win pushed the Trojans to a two-game win stream. The matchup will be at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field and will be broadcast on ESPN+.
Betting Odds:
The USC Trojans are -1.5-run favorites against the Saint Mary’s Gaels on FanDuel Sportsbook. The moneyline for USC is -295 and the over/under total for runs is 12.5.
USC vs. Saint Mary’s preview:
It was USC baseball’s first NCAA Tournament game in 10 years and the team came out firing. The USC Trojans defeated the TCU Horned Frogs with a top performance by pitcher Caden Aoki. The Horned Frogs were only able to score one run during the game.
Aoki allowed just one run on four hits in over eight innings. He threw 114 pitches and did not walk a single batter. Aoki put the Trojans in the position to win and the team took advantage of it.
With Aoki pitching for the majority of the game, USC did not have to turn to its bullpen, which could play a role in the rest of the tournament. The Trojans could potentially have five games in four days and keeping the pitchers rested could be a major boost to USC moving forward.
“I mean, we always talk about shutdown innings, you know, after we score we want to throw up a zero in the next inning,” Aoki said during the postgame presser. “I had to go out there and execute my pitches and be at my best.”
After the win, USC coach Andy Stankiewicz spoke to the media about the matchup. Stankiewicz gave immense credit to Aoki’s performance against TCU.
“Obviously a well-played game by us and we’ve always said it starts with a guy on the mount and this guy to my left was masterful today. It’s kind of been what he’s been so it’s just nice to have a guy out there with a, with a slow heartbeat that understands how to pitch and how to change speeds,” Stankiewicz said.
USC infielder Adrian Lopez had a big game, with three RBIs. The Trojans were the first on the board when infielder Abbrie Covarrubias scored following a single from catcher Richard Tejeda.
USC and Saint Mary’s have played just once in history with USC getting the 6-2 win back in 2011. If USC can pitch the way they did against TCU, the Trojans will be set up for success.
Saint Mary’s defeated Oregon State, 6-4 on Friday night. The Gaels started strong with three runs during the top of the first inning. The team did not earn another run until the top of the seventh, with three more. The USC Trojans should look to score early to keep from falling behind Saint Mary’s.
One of the top plays of the game was a home run hit by outfielder Brian Duroff. The hit led to him, Outfielder Eddie Madrigal, and first and third basemen Ryan Pierce scoring.
The USC Trojans have gone 10 years without making the tournament and now looking to make a playoff run.
