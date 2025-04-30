All Trojans

USC Trojans Schedule: Big Ten Basketball Opponents Released

The USC Trojans had their 2025-2026 Big Ten opponents released on Tuesday. Who do the Trojans face off with and where do the Trojans face off in coach Eric Musselman's second season?

Cory Pappas

Mar 8, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Mar 8, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The USC Trojans men’s basketball team has their Big Ten opponents set for the 2025-2026 season. USC is heading into their second season as a member of the Big Ten conference and their second under coach Eric Musselman.

What does the Trojans Big Ten draw look like?

USC Trojans Big Ten Opponents For 2025-2026 Season

Feb 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts during the game agai
Feb 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts during the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The USC Trojans have 20 Big Ten conference games slated for next season, with 10 being at home in the Galen Center and 10 being on the road. They will be playing both a home and road game against all three other Big Ten teams on the west coast in UCLA, Washington, and Oregon.

USC Trojans Home Opponents:

Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood walks the sideline in the first half of the NCAA Tournament First Round ga
Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood walks the sideline in the first half of the NCAA Tournament First Round game between the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Xavier Musketeers at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Friday, March 21, 2025. Xavier was eliminated from the tournament, losing 86-73, to Illinois. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Illinois Fighting Illini

Northwestern Wildcats

Indiana Hoosiers

Purdue Boilermakers

Maryland Terrapins

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Nebraska Cornhuskers 

USC Trojans Road Opponents:

Michigan head coach Dusty May acknowledges the fans as the team celebrate 59-53 win over Wisconsin to win the Big Ten Tournam
Michigan head coach Dusty May acknowledges the fans as the team celebrate 59-53 win over Wisconsin to win the Big Ten Tournament championship game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. on Sunday, March 16, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan Wolverines 

Michigan State Spartans 

Ohio State Buckeyes 

Penn State Nittany Lions

Iowa Hawkeyes

Wisconsin Badgers

Minnesota Golden Gophers

USC Trojans Home and Road Opponents:

Mar 22, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin talks with guard Trent Perry (1) during the first half a
Mar 22, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin talks with guard Trent Perry (1) during the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images / Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

UCLA Bruins

Washington Huskies

Oregon Ducks

MORE: 5-Star Recruit Mark Bowman To Commit To USC Trojans Over Texas, Georgia?

MORE: Updated National Championship Odds After Spring Football: USC Trojans Dark Horse?

MORE: Caleb Williams Issues Warning to Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears' First Round NFL Draft Pick

USC Seeking Bounce Back Season

USC Trojans head coach Eric Musselman talks to an official Thursday, March 13, 2025, during the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tour
USC Trojans head coach Eric Musselman talks to an official Thursday, March 13, 2025, during the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Purdue Boilermakers won 76-71. / Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It was an up and down season for coach Eric Musselman last season with USC. Going through a coaching transition in the midst of changing conferences definitely played a big part in that. 

USC went 17-18 overall and 7-13 in Big Ten conference play. They were a fringe NCAA Tournament bubble team after knocking off the at the time, No. 7 Michigan State Spartans in early February to improve their record to 13-8 and 5-5 in Big Ten play. After that win, things started to fall apart. 

USC lost eight of their their ten games to end the regular season. They won their Big Ten tournament first round matchup before falling in the second round to the Purdue Boilermakers. USC was then a participant in the Inaugural “College Basketball Crown” tournament. They won their first round game against Tulane and lost in the quarterfinals to Villanova. 

Trojans Active In Transfer Portal, Recruiting

Mar 30, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Auburn Tigers guard Chad Baker-Mazara (10) celebrates after a play during the second half in
Mar 30, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Auburn Tigers guard Chad Baker-Mazara (10) celebrates after a play during the second half in the South Regional final of the 2025 NCAA tournament against the Michigan State Spartans at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The USC Trojans roster this season looks much different than how it did a season ago. USC has seven outgoing transfers including their top two leading scorers Desmond Claude and Wesley Yates III. 

On the flip side, USC has seven incoming transfers headlined by former Auburn Tigers guard Chad Baker-Mazara. Baker-Mazara is a veteran four-star transfer that was a key piece to Auburn’s 2025 Final Four team. In addition to Baker-Mazara, USC also landed four-star transfer, former Maryland Terrapins guard Rodney Rice.

In recruiting, USC currently has the No. 6 ranked 2025 class according to 247Sports. There is some uncertainty with this class as their top recruit, five-star Alijah Arenas is recovering from a serious injury in a car accident.

The latest news on Arenas per TMZ Sports is that he is out of a coma and now able to walk and talk on his own.

feed

Published
Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

Home/Trojan News