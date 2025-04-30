USC Trojans Schedule: Big Ten Basketball Opponents Released
The USC Trojans men’s basketball team has their Big Ten opponents set for the 2025-2026 season. USC is heading into their second season as a member of the Big Ten conference and their second under coach Eric Musselman.
What does the Trojans Big Ten draw look like?
USC Trojans Big Ten Opponents For 2025-2026 Season
The USC Trojans have 20 Big Ten conference games slated for next season, with 10 being at home in the Galen Center and 10 being on the road. They will be playing both a home and road game against all three other Big Ten teams on the west coast in UCLA, Washington, and Oregon.
USC Trojans Home Opponents:
Illinois Fighting Illini
Northwestern Wildcats
Indiana Hoosiers
Purdue Boilermakers
Maryland Terrapins
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Nebraska Cornhuskers
USC Trojans Road Opponents:
Michigan Wolverines
Michigan State Spartans
Ohio State Buckeyes
Penn State Nittany Lions
Iowa Hawkeyes
Wisconsin Badgers
Minnesota Golden Gophers
USC Trojans Home and Road Opponents:
UCLA Bruins
Washington Huskies
Oregon Ducks
MORE: 5-Star Recruit Mark Bowman To Commit To USC Trojans Over Texas, Georgia?
MORE: Updated National Championship Odds After Spring Football: USC Trojans Dark Horse?
MORE: Caleb Williams Issues Warning to Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears' First Round NFL Draft Pick
USC Seeking Bounce Back Season
It was an up and down season for coach Eric Musselman last season with USC. Going through a coaching transition in the midst of changing conferences definitely played a big part in that.
USC went 17-18 overall and 7-13 in Big Ten conference play. They were a fringe NCAA Tournament bubble team after knocking off the at the time, No. 7 Michigan State Spartans in early February to improve their record to 13-8 and 5-5 in Big Ten play. After that win, things started to fall apart.
USC lost eight of their their ten games to end the regular season. They won their Big Ten tournament first round matchup before falling in the second round to the Purdue Boilermakers. USC was then a participant in the Inaugural “College Basketball Crown” tournament. They won their first round game against Tulane and lost in the quarterfinals to Villanova.
Trojans Active In Transfer Portal, Recruiting
The USC Trojans roster this season looks much different than how it did a season ago. USC has seven outgoing transfers including their top two leading scorers Desmond Claude and Wesley Yates III.
On the flip side, USC has seven incoming transfers headlined by former Auburn Tigers guard Chad Baker-Mazara. Baker-Mazara is a veteran four-star transfer that was a key piece to Auburn’s 2025 Final Four team. In addition to Baker-Mazara, USC also landed four-star transfer, former Maryland Terrapins guard Rodney Rice.
In recruiting, USC currently has the No. 6 ranked 2025 class according to 247Sports. There is some uncertainty with this class as their top recruit, five-star Alijah Arenas is recovering from a serious injury in a car accident.
The latest news on Arenas per TMZ Sports is that he is out of a coma and now able to walk and talk on his own.