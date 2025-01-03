USC Trojans Basketball Recruiting: Local Five-Star Guard Alijah Arenas Reclassifies
The USC Trojans men's basketball team is in the hunt for one of the top local prospects in the class of 2026. Five-star guard Alijah Arenas out of Chatsworth High School is not only one of the best players in the state. He's one of the best players in the country.
Currently listed as a member of the 2026 class, Arenas announced his intention of reclassifying to the class of 2025 at the conclusion of the academic year. As it currently stands, Arenas is ranked as the No. 4 player in the class of 2026 and the No. 3 player in the state of California according to 247Sports Composite rankings.
Arenas spoke with Brandon Jenkins of 247Sports about where the Trojans stand in his recruitment among the other schools chasing his signature.
"Eric Musselman is my guy and he is pushing hard. He coached my dad in the league," Arenas told Jenkins..
Arenas also added that USC is not the only school that is in the mix for the five-star prospect. Arizona and Kentucky are firmly on his radar alongside the Trojans. Arenas' father, former NBA star Gilbert Arenas, was a product of Arizona and the Wildcats recently picked up a three-star recruit with NBA ties in Bryce James, son of LeBron James.
He added that he is in no rush to make a decision on his commitment and that he wants to make the right decision for himself.
"We are taking it step-by-step to see how it goes," Arenas said. "I am just seeing what my options are. It will all come down to how they are going to treat me and how I can fit into their program."
The Trojans currently have the No. 30 ranked recruiting class for 2025. Both commits for the Trojans are four-star prospects as USC has two guards in their 2025 class, with four-stars Elzie Harrington recently flipping from Harvard to the Trojans as well as Jerry Easter. Harrington sits as the No. 56 player in the class while Easter is at No. 35.
With the potential addition of Arenas, it could boost USC into a top 25 recruiting class and give them one of the most promising true freshman in the country. The Trojans are currently slated to return six scholarship players from this year's roster as the rest of the team will see their eligibility expire at the season's conclusion.
USC has started the 2024-25 season with a record of 9-4. Musselman's Trojans have a chance to knock off 10-3 Michigan on Saturday.
