USC Trojans Transfer Portal: Add Fourth Elite Transfer Drew Fielder
The USC Trojans have been very active in the transfer portal. USC was eliminated from the inaugural Crown Basketball Tournament last week and coach Eric Musselman is wasting no time preparing for the 2025-2026 season.
On Monday morning, Georgetown Hoyas forward Drew Fielder announced that he would be transferring to USC. Fielder is the fourth incoming transfer that the Trojans have landed, while they have had three players from their team this past season enter the transfer portal.
Drew Fielder Transfers From Georgetown To USC
Drew Fielder was a class of 2023 big man from Caustic, California, about an hour north of USC’s campus. Fielder was rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 20 center in the class of 2023 per 247Sports. USC was one of his final choices, but he ended up signing with Georgetown, where he spent the past two seasons.
The 6-10, 216 pound Fielder primarily came off the bench during his freshman season in 2023-2024, but worked his way into a bigger role for his sophomore season this past year. In 2024-2025, Fielder started in all 31 games he played in and averaged 7.1 points and 5.4 rebounds on 46 percent shooting from the field.
In what will be his third collegiate season when USC tips off in November, Fielder will likely get the nod as the starting center for coach Eric Musselman’s group.
USC Trojans Busy In Transfer Portal
Drew Fielder is one of seven transfer portal moves that have been made in regards to the USC Trojans this offseason. Three Trojans from last season’s team announced that they would be entering the transfer portal; guards Wesley Yates III, Kevin Patton Jr., and Isaiah Elohim. Patton Jr. and Elohim entering the portal wasn’t too shocking as they combined to average only 13.8 minutes and 5.2 points per game last season. Yates on the other hand was a huge surprise.
Wesley Yates III had an outstanding freshman season in 2024-2025 for the Trojans, averaging the second most points on the team with 14.1 per game. The Trojans are bringing in five-star guard Alijah Arenas next season, and this could have played a part in Yates seeking a departure.
USC has landed four incoming transfers now with Fielder; forwards Jacob Cofie from Virginia and Keonte Jones from Austin Peay, and guard Amarion Dickerson from Robert Morris.
USC had an up and down season in Eric Musselman's first year at the helm. The Trojans finished the season with a record of 17-18. USC got bounced from the second round of Big Ten tournament and participayted in the inagural "College Basketball Crown" tournament in Las Vegas last week. USC won their opening round matchup vs. Tulane and then fell to the Villanova Wildcats in their next game.